Revelation emerges around Charlton Athletic’s managerial search

Charlton Athletic‘s managerial search appears to be drawing to a close with further information emerging about the prospective appointment of Ben Garner.

The Addicks dismissed Johnnie Jackson of his duties promptly after the end of the League One season and seem to have moved to appoint Swindon Town’s Ben Garner in an extended process.

Ryan Walker, of Total Sport Swindon, posted the following message on Twitter this morning.

He wrote: “Ben Garner has now formally agreed terms with Charlton and compensation fee has been agreed with Swindon for him.

“Scott Marshall and Scott Lindsey have both had zoom calls with Charlton, now the two clubs need to agree compensation fee for them.

“Deal should be closed soon.”

The South London Press broke the news that Garner was set to be appointed ten days ago, with the delay before an announcement triggering further anxiety amongst the supporter base, with 12 days remaining before the club’s pre-season tour.

Garner earned some plaudits for his style of play as he sealed a sixth placed finish in League Two with Swindon last season.

However, his only previous managerial role did not go to plan with Bristol Rovers in League One, leaving an element of risk involved in the potential appointment.

The Verdict

You would be very hard-pushed to find a Charlton supporter who wanted Johnnie Jackson to be replaced by Ben Garner, after the club’s 13th placed finish in 2021/22.

But, with competitors announcing signings and laying the foundations to have successful seasons, the Addicks have fallen further behind and any appointment will be welcomed for the club to begin preparing for 2022/23.

It seems highly unlikely that Garner will have a significant influence over transfers and that targets will instead by identified by the owner Thomas Sandgaard and his son, Martin, despite the pair having no previous football experience before taking up roles at The Valley.