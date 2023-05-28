Scouts from Premier League clubs were present to watch Coventry City's play-off final against Luton Town yesterday evening, a report from the Daily Mail has revealed.

The game went right down to the wire in the end, although it could be argued that Luton should have put the Sky Blues out of sight in the first half considering their dominance and some of the chances they had.

Elijah Adebayo missed a particularly good opportunity to put the Hatters 2-0 up - and that could have been extremely costly with Gustavo Hamer levelling the scores in the second half.

And with nothing to separate the two teams, even after extra time, it was Luton who came out on top in the end as they secured a 6-5 win in the penalty shootout.

Whilst the Hatters will be preparing for life in the Premier League, Coventry will be fearful of losing some of their best players during the summer transfer window.

Who are Coventry City at risk of losing?

Callum O'Hare would have surely been on many top-flight clubs' wishlists this summer - but his long-term injury has probably ended his potential hopes of making the step up anytime soon.

However, Mark Robins has other players who are likely to attract interest including Viktor Gyokeres and Hamer, who combined for the Sky Blues' equaliser yesterday.

Gyokeres has been linked with quite a few sides ahead of the summer - and only has one year remaining on his contract.

Should Viktor Gyokeres and Gustavo Hamer push for an exit?

Considering the calibre of teams that will be coming down next season, there are no guarantees that Coventry will be able to force their way into the top six.

Despite the stability that Doug King has provided, there are no guarantees of success, although you would back the club to do reasonably well again next term.

They have done a lot better than some other clubs who have much bigger budgets so that should give them hope, but can they really finish above the likes of Southampton, Middlesbrough, Leeds United, Leicester City and/or Everton?

Two of the latter three will be relegated today - and all three would be backed to bounce back at the first time of asking.

With no guarantee of promotion next season, now may be the right time for the likes of Gyokeres and Hamer to move on.

However, they need to be starting every week if they do move on and if they aren't guaranteed that game time, they may benefit from staying put at their current club.