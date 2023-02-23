Revelation emerges about what Newcastle United players will receive if they beat Man Utd in the EFL Cup final

Newcastle United’s players will receive bonuses of £1m if the club win the EFL Cup on Sunday, according to a report from the Daily Mail.

It is understood that the squad’s bonus pool is 10 times the amount the Magpies will receive from the EFL in prize money for winning this competition.

Newcastle’s owners are willing to reward the players for achieving what would be a historical moment in the club’s history.

The Magpies have never won the League Cup and last participated in the final of the competition in 1976 where they suffered a 2-1 defeat at the hands of Manchester City.

Newcastle set up this weekend’s showdown with Manchester United by beating Southampton 3-1 on aggregate in the semi-final.

After Joelinton scored the only goal of the first leg of this aforementioned clash, a brace from Sean Longstaff sealed a trip to Wembley Stadium for the Magpies.

The bonus on offer will be split between the players based on matches and minutes played in this particular competition.

Head Coach Eddie Howe will also receive a separate bonus that was included as part of the long-term contract that he signed at St James’ Park last year if his team emerges victorious.

The Verdict

This is an added incentive for Newcastle’s players who have built a rapport with the club’s supporters this season by achieving a great deal of success in the Premier League and the League Cup.

As well as reaching the final of this competition, the Magpies are currently in contention for a top-four finish in the top-flight.

In what is set to be the Magpies’ biggest game since the 1999 FA Cup final, in which they also faced the Red Devils, Howe will be hoping that his squad will be able to thrive in this situation.

Whereas the absence of Nick Pope (suspension) will be a blow for Newcastle, they will be boosted by the return of their talisman Bruno Guimaraes who is available for selection again after serving a three-game ban.

Currently averaging an impressive WhoScored match rating of 7.25 in the Premier League, Guimaraes ought to be confident in his ability to dictate play against the Red Devils.