Highlights Wrexham AFC has had a strong showing in terms of attendance at the Racecourse Ground this season, almost selling out every game with an average attendance of 10,114.

The highest attendance this season was 10,258 when Wrexham faced Swindon Town in an exciting 5-5 draw, while the lowest attendance was 9,771 when they played against Salford City and won 3-2 with two late goals.

The record attendance at the Racecourse Ground was set in 1957 when 34,445 fans watched Wrexham lose 5-0 to Manchester United in the FA Cup.

Wrexham AFC made a return to the EFL in the 2023/24 season under their new owners, Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney, after a 15-year absence.

Fans have been waiting for the return and would look to show up to the Racecourse Ground in their droves to be part of history, looking to fill out the current 10,771 capacity stadium.

Having made this long-awaited return to the Football League and having witnessed the money that has been spent on the rebuild of the squad, there may be further promotions to come for the Welsh club through the pyramid, and every fan will look to be at the Racecourse Ground for this journey.

Football League World looks at Wrexham’s home attendance thus far in the 2023/24 season.

What is Wrexham’s average attendance at the Racecourse Ground?

Wrexham have had a strong showing for each of their home games this season, with the attendance being incredibly similar at each match this season, almost selling out every fixture.

The first game back in EFL League Two was watched by 10,205 people as they lost 5-3 to MK Dons.

As per Transfermarkt, the average attendance throughout the 2023/24 season to this point at the Racecourse Ground has been 10,114. There has always been a keen interest in this sleeping giant of the Football League, and it is no shock that Wrexham almost regularly sell out their stadium.

What has Wrexham’s record high and low been for attendance at the Racecourse Ground this season?

The highest attendance so far for a Wrexham home game has been 10,258. This came when Wrexham faced Swindon Town, and this game will live long in the memory of both sets of fans that turned up to the Racecourse Ground as the game finished 5-5. Wrexham managed to save their blushes as they scored two injury-time goals to tie the game.

This would be the last game for former England international Ben Foster, as he indicated that conceding five goals to Swindon was when he knew he had to retire.

The lowest attendance thus far for a Wrexham game at the Racecourse Ground has been 9,771 when they faced Salford City. Wrexham would leave the ground the happier of the teams as they won the fixture 3-2 with two late goals in the final two minutes of the game, scored by Steven Fletcher and Jordan Davies, shocking the Greater Manchester side as both seek to be in the promotion conversation at the end of the 2023/24 League Two season.

Wrexham's dramatic results 2023/24 Date Score 05/08/23 Wrexham 3-5 MK Dons 15/08/23 Wrexham 4-2 Walsall 19/08/23 Wrexham 5-5 Swindon Town 09/09/23 Wrexham 2-1 Doncaster Rovers 30/09/23 Wrexham 3-3 Crewe Alexandra 14/10/23 Wrexham 3-2 Salford City 24/10/23 Wrexham 2-1 Sutton United

What is the record attendance for Wrexham at the Racecourse Ground?

The record attendance set at the Racecourse Ground was set all the way back in 1957, when Wrexham played a match against Manchester United in the FA Cup.

The game would not go well for the Welsh club as they were hammered 5-0 by the Manchester side, as Matt Busby’s side progressed to the fifth round of the domestic competition.

However, the 34,445 fans in attendance would make this the highest capacity that the Racecourse Ground has ever had.