Revealed: Where Swansea City would be in the Championship table if only goals scored by domestic players counted

Despite a poor run of form heading into the World Cup break, Russell Martin will still be relatively pleased with how his Swansea City side are performing.

The Welsh outfit sit 8th in the Championship table, with only goal difference preventing them from occupying a play-off place.

Of course, the recent run will serve as a reminder of how the side need to improve and the January window could come at the right time for the boss to improve the squad as they look to last the distance in the promotion race.

However, one table where the Swans are not competing near the top is when you look at the league when only goals from domestic players count, where the side are ranked 23rd.

It should be noted that this doesn’t include British players, instead only English ones, so it’s perhaps not a surprise to see that Swansea would be down the bottom.

They’ve only had six goals scored by Englishmen, of which Harry Darling accounts for half, and they have contributed to just two wins in that period.

With Olivier Ntcham and Joel Piroe leading the way in the goalscoring charts for the Swans with five apiece, and then the likes of Michael Obafemi, Ryan Manning and Oliver Cooper having hit three each, it’s fair to say the Welsh side haven’t relied on one individual.

Obviously, Swansea fans won’t care one bit that the club are way down this table, and it shows that they are capable of bringing in players from across Britain and the world to help the squad, which should be applauded in terms of the recruitment.

In January, it’s about identifying new additions, no matter where they’re from, to add to this Swansea squad as they look to push for the play-offs.

