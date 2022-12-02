Revealed: Where Sunderland would be in the Championship table if only goals scored by domestic players counted

It has been a decent season for Sunderland so far in their first year back in the Championship.

The Black Cats, who were promoted from League One through the play-offs last campaign, currently sit 15th in the table, four points clear of the relegation zone, but also only four points from the play-offs.

It is more impressive when you consider that star striker Ross Stewart, who scored 26 goals in League One last term and five in his first month in the Championship, has been missing since August. The club’s only other senior striker Ellis Simms also missed over a month through injury during Stewart’s absence, so it has been an excellent effort from the squad to step up.

They also lost manager Alex Neil, who guided them to promotion, in August when he left to join fellow second tier side Stoke City. Former Blackburn Rovers boss Tony Mowbray took over and the 59-year-old has done well so far, winning five and drawing four of his 14 games in charge.

Sunderland return to Championship action after the World Cup break this weekend a week earlier than most other sides in the division as they host Millwall at the Stadium of Light.

Mowbray has a number of international players in his side, including Costa Rica’s Jewison Bennette and Australia’s Bailey Wright and both are currently in Qatar with their national teams.

But if only goals by domestic players counted, where would Sunderland be in the table?

Sunderland’s position dramatically improves, with the Black Cats sitting seventh in this table, with 31 points and a record of seven wins, 10 draws and just three defeats.

They would be three points behind both Blackpool and West Bromwich Albion, who sit in the play-off places alongside Stoke City and Middlesbrough.

Luton Town would top the league with 42 points, while Burnley would only drop one place from their actual league position to second.

At the other end of the table, Wigan Athletic would remain in the relegation zone, sitting bottom on just 14 points. Swansea City and Sheffield United, who sit second in the real table, would make up the bottom three.

This table shows the influence the domestic players are having at the Stadium of Light this season and if Sunderland can find a little more consistency over the second half of the season, an actual play-off push is not out of the question.