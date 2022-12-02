Revealed: Where Sheffield United would be in the Championship table if only goals scored by domestic players counted

Sheffield United have had a positive first half of the campaign under Paul Heckingbottom.

The Blades occupy an automatic promotion place in the Championship table as we approach the halfway point of the season.

United will be looking to maintain their good form from before the World Cup break when the league resumes next week.

A 1-0 victory over Cardiff City earned them an important three points going into the month-long pause in the term.

But here we take a look at how big of an impact domestic-based players have had on their squad so far this season compared to those signed from abroad.

Heckingbottom’s side would drop from 3rd in the table to third bottom in the standings if only goals scored by domestic players counted this campaign.

A total of just five goals have been scored by England-born members of the squad.

That is the second lowest tally in the entire second division, with only Bristol City having fewer.

United would only be ahead of Swansea City and Wigan Athletic in the table based on this experiment, with figures taken from Transfermarkt.

Iliman Ndiaye and Oli McBurnie both have nine goals each for the team this season, making up 18 of the side’s total of 34 goals this campaign.

Losing that would have a catastrophic impact on the Blades, highlighting the influence of foreign-based players arriving at Bramall Lane in recent years.

The likes of Anel Ahmedhodzic and Sander Berge have also chipped in with four and three goals respectively, which has helped massively this season.

In fact, no English-born player has scored more than once this campaign with Ben Osborn, Max Lowe, James McAtee, Rhian Brewster and Jack Robinson all contributing one each.

Comparing this to the team’s current promotion rivals shows that United actually have the biggest influence of foreign nationals of the top contenders.

Burnley remain in the automatic promotion places in this scenario, albeit 2nd, while Blackburn Rovers drop to 9th.

Norwich City and Watford also drop, going down to 14th and 15th respectively.

United would have 19 points and a negative seven goal difference from their opening 21 games, having won just three times.

In fact, it is many of the struggling sides like Middlesbrough, West Brom and Blackpool who benefit under this system, with those sides moving up to 3rd, 5th and 6th as a result.