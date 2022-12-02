Revealed: Where Reading FC would be in the Championship table if only goals scored by domestic players counted

There will be a twinge of disappointment for Reading fans looking at the Championship table ahead of the return of fixtures this month but that’s only because of the Royals’ early success.

Ahead of the season, there were many tipping Paul Ince’s side for the drop this term and that makes their current position – 12th with 29 points from 21 games – an impressive one.

But for much of the 2022/23 campaign, Reading were defying predictions further and battling right at the top of the second tier.

A mid-table finish would represent a fantastic season given their struggles last term and how limited they were by EFL transfer restrictions in the summer but there is still a long way to go.

The Championship is very tight and if the Royals, who have won just two of their last 10 games, can’t rediscover some consistency they may find themselves sucked into the relegation battle soon.

With the return of the full second tier schedule still more than a week away, we’ve been searching for some outside the box ways to view how 2022/23 has played out so far.

Transfermarkt has offered us just that with an alternative Championship table, which is based upon only goals scored by domestic players. Here’s how that would impact Reading’s current position…

Think you know everything about Reading FC? Try score 80% or more on this new quiz

1 of 22 History: They won promotion in 2002 after playing which London-based outfit? Brentford Fulham Millwall QPR

The Royals would be 11th in a table based upon only goals scored by domestic players – one place higher than they currently are.

Only seven of the 23 goals that Reading have scored this season have come from domestic players but just 10 of the 30 they’ve conceded have come from that route.

Taking away the goals scored by non-domestic players, Ince’s side would have won six games, drawn eight, and lost seven – in comparison to their nine wins, two draws, and 10 losses this term.

That would leave them with 26 points, three points less than they currently have, but that’s enough to see them one place above in 11th.

Luton Town are the leaders of Transfermarkt‘s alternative table, with Burnley in the second automatic promotion place and the top six made up of Middlesbrough, Stoke City, West Bromwich Albion, and Blackpool.

Sheffield United have suffered the biggest drop in terms of league position – falling from second to 22nd – while the Swansea City and Wigan are the other two teams in the bottom three.