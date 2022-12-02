Revealed: Where QPR would be in the Championship table if only goals scored by domestic players counted

It’s been a rollercoaster season for QPR so far as they sit just outside the playoffs in the Championship as we approach halfway.

Many would have envisaged a much tougher season ahead for the R’s after Mark Warburton left last season meaning a change of manager and possible the start of a transition.

That however wasn’t the case and they got themselves off to a good start. By mid-November, QPR were sitting in the automatic promotion places and looking like they could push on after the World Cup break.

However, as a result of this good form under Michael Beale, it prompted other clubs to take an interest, with Beale turning down Wolves before eventually joining Rangers. To make matters worse, Beale left on the back of three straight defeats which pushed QPR down into 7th.

The club has a good squad with star talent and is certainly well-placed to kick on under the right manager, but when that appointment is made remains to be seen.

For now, the club will have to rely on the crop of talent they have at their disposal as they look to maintain their reach on the playoffs.

With that in mind, we’ve taken a look at where QPR might be placed just using domestic-based players.

Think you know everything about QPR? Try score 80% or more on this new quiz

1 of 22 What year was QPR founded? 1872 1882 1892 1902

Transfermarkt has put together a Championship table only based upon goals from domestic players and QPR sitting in 13th – five places lower in the table than they are now.

Whilst many may see dropping one place in the league as a negative, it probably highlights the quality they have throughout the squad, as well as the potential.

Focussing on the domestic players, just eight of their goals have been scored from players from the UK or Ireland, whilst conceding just 12.

This means the R’s would have won six, drawn seven and lost eight of their 21 Championship games this season earning 25 points.

Blackpool, West Bromwich Albion, Stoke City, and Middlesbrough are the sides in the play-off places in Transfermarkt’s domestic player goals table with Burnley sitting behind Luton Town in the top two. Surprisingly, the teams that make up the bottom three are Sheffield United, Swansea City, and Wigan Athletic.

It doesn’t have any bearing on the current table but it may give credence to QPR’s ability to attract talent from both the UK and abroad.

There might be one or two additions to the squad in January, but the success that has been built already is a huge testament to recruitment done by the team behind the scenes at Loftus Road.