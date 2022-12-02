Revealed: Where Norwich City would be in the Championship table if only goals scored by domestic players counted

Norwich City currently sit fifth in the Championship standings in a season where promotion back to the Premier League is the ultimate objective.

The Canaries have amassed 32 points in their 21 games thus far this term, however, they possess a mere five-point cushion over Sunderland, who are in 15th place.

The close and competitive nature of this season’s second tier makes it difficult to know what to expect from what remains of this campaign.

Resuming the season a week on Saturday at Swansea City, Norwich will be hoping to create further distance from the chasing pack, with the Canaries facing a difficult run into the New Year.

The January transfer window will then provide Dean Smith with an opportunity to address certain things and to try and make sure that they remain in the fight to secure a top-six spot.

Whilst we wait and see how the rest of the campaign plays out from a Norwich perspective, here, using Transfermarkt, we take a look at how the table would look if only goals scored by domestic players counted…

Think you know everything about Norwich City? Try score 80% or more on this new quiz

1 of 22 How many goals has Josh Sargent scored this season? 5 7 9 11

Championship table

The Canaries would sit 14th in the second tier standings if goals from domestic players counted.

Interestingly, the Norfolk club would have accumulated just 24 points from their opening 21 games if the table was generated this way, and it would be struggling Blackpool who would sit in sixth place.

They would also be a mere five points above the relegation places and it would be Sheffield United who would be in 22nd position.

Topping the table would be Luton Town, who would have averaged 2 PPG from their 21 matches thus far.

Goals scored and conceded

Looking at the table if only goals from domestic players counted, there would be no club who have been involved in fewer goals than the Canaries.

Dean Smith’s side would have netted a mere six goals whilst they would have let in just seven, with it being just the Hatters who would have conceded fewer.

In terms of goals scored, there are six teams that Norwich would have scored more goals than, with those teams being Watford, Preston North End, Cardiff City, Bristol City, Sheffield United and Wigan Athletic.