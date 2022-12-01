Revealed: Where Millwall would be in the table if only goals scored by domestic players counted

Millwall have had a good season so far, with Gary Rowett’s side currently occupying the final play-off spot in the Championship.

Whilst it has been a real team effort from the Lions, there’s no denying that summer signing Zian Flemming has been hugely influential since arriving from Dutch top-flight side Fortuna Sittard.

The attacker has scored eight league goals and his influence can perhaps best be highlighted with how Millwall are impacted when you look at the Championship table if only goals by English players counted.

The Londoners are 16th in that table and would’ve won just three out of the 20 games played so far this season by those metrics.

Traditionally, Millwall are a club that haven’t generally looked abroad for new additions and the core of the group is made up of English players.

However, they are benefiting from looking elsewhere now and whilst Flemming isn’t the only player contributing to those goals scored by those outside of England, his eight have been significant.

As well as that, the drop off in points show how the Amsterdam-born forward is scoring at crucial times, which was evident last time out as his hat-trick helped Millwall to a 4-2 win at Huddersfield.

Elsewhere, the likes of Welsh international Tom Bradshaw, Dr Congo international Benik Afobe, Northern Ireland’s George Saville and Hungarian international Callum Styles have weighed in to help the team on the scoresheet, meaning just eight strikes have come from English players, with Charlie Cresswell the top scorer on four.

Of course, this won’t matter to the Millwall fans who will be pleased with how this side have adapted this season and they are in a good position as we approach a critical period in the season.

They have a chance to take advantage in the play-off race this weekend as the game at Sunderland is the only one on in the division, and whilst the Lions supporters won’t care who scores, the stats suggest Flemming and the non-English players could be the ones to make a difference if Rowett’s men take the three points back to the capital.

