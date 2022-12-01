Revealed: Where Middlesbrough would be in the table if only goals scored by domestic players counted

The 2022-23 season has been somewhat of a surprise one for Middlesbrough, who would not have been expecting to part company with manager Chris Wilder so soon.

Wilder ousted Neil Warnock from the hot-seat at the Riverside Stadium in November of 2021, with the goal pretty simple – win promotion to the Premier League as soon as he can.

Boro agonisingly missed out on last season’s play-offs by finishing in seventh position in the Championship table, and despite cashing in on both Djed Spence and Marcus Tavernier over the summer, plenty of new faces arrived on Teesside and a lot of money was spent.

Performances though from Wilder’s side were not up to scratch, and with Boro sitting in the relegation zone, Steve Gibson parted company with the ex-Sheffield United man at the start of October.

The Boro hierarchy spent a lot of time trying to get their man, but finally they landed Michael Carrick, and the form has already turned around since his appointment.

Carrick got off to a losing start against Preston North End, but following that Boro took 10 points out of a possible 12, which saw them rise to 14th place before football stopped momentarily for the start of the FIFA World Cup.

Where would Boro be though in the Championship if their goals were only scored by players from the UK? Let’s take a look…

According to Transfermarkt, Boro would be third in the table if only goals from their domestic players counted.

Only Luton Town and Burnley would have brought home more points via this method, which shows you how good the likes of Chuba Akpom, Duncan Watmore, Isaiah Jones and Matt Crooks have been to win matches.

Only Riley McGree, Rodrigo Muniz and Marcus Forss have been the club’s non-domestic scorers in the Championship so far this season, so it’s clear there has been a reliance on the British-born talents to win matches.

In the domestic goalscorers table, Boro have nine more points than they do in reality, so perhaps sticking to British players is the way forward for Carrick.

The table also shows how some teams are relying on overseas players to get them out of trouble – both Sheffield United and Swansea sit in the relegation zone of these alternate standings when they are respectively in the automatic promotion spots and in the top half.