Revealed: Where Luton Town would be in the Championship if only goals scored by domestic players counted

It has been another excellent season for Luton Town in the Championship so far.

The Hatters, who lost out in the play-off semi finals to Huddersfield Town last campaign, currently sit 10th in the table, just one point behind sixth-placed Millwall.

But the club suffered a huge blow when manager Nathan Jones left the club to join Premier League side Southampton last month. The Welshman had done an incredible job in his second spell in charge at Kenilworth Road, keeping the club up in the Championship before leading them to the top six last term, all done on a limited budget when compared to their second tier rivals.

He was rewarded for his outstanding work with a top-flight opportunity at St Mary’s and leaves Luton for the second time, having departed for Stoke City in January 2019 after his first stint.

Former Forest Green Rovers and Watford boss Rob Edwards was named as Jones’ replacement and will take charge for the first time against Middlesbrough at the Riverside Stadium when Championship action resumes in December.

The 39-year-old managed Forest Green to the League Two title last term, before leaving to join Watford in the summer, but he only last 11 games in charge of the Hornets before being sacked in September.

Luton fans will be hoping Edwards can prove their local rivals wrong as they look to maintain their play-off push.

But if only goals scored by domestic players counted, where would Luton be in the table?

According to transfermarkt, the Hatters would be top of that particular league, with an incredible 43 points and a record of 12 wins, 6 draws and 3 defeats.

Edwards is inheriting a squad made up largely of domestic players, with only a couple of exceptions. One such example is on-loan Nottingham Forest goalkeeper Ethan Horvath, who is currently part of the USA squad for the World Cup in Qatar.

Just behind Luton in the table would be Burnley, which is only one place different to the Clarets’ real position as they currently sit top of the Championship.

The play-off places would be made up of Middlesbrough, Stoke City, West Bromwich Albion and Blackpool, who would all significantly improve their current positions as they all find themselves in the bottom half.

At the other end, Wigan Athletic would still find themselves in the relegation zone as they sit bottom on just 14 points, with Swansea City and Sheffield United, who sit second in the real table, making up the bottom three.