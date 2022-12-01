Revealed: Where Hull City would be in the Championship table if only goals scored by domestic players counted

It has certainly been an eventful few months in the Championship for Hull City.

The Tigers enjoyed an eventful summer transfer window, that saw them bring in a number of high profile signings from across England and Europe, with owner Acun Illicali’s home country of Turkey providing a particular influence.

But despite plenty of promise leading into the season, head coach Shota Arveladze was unable to produce the results required to keep his job, and he was sacked at the end of September.

After a spell in interim charge for Andy Dawson, it was another former Hull player, Liam Rosenior, who was named as the Tigers’ new permanent boss in early November, and he will be looking to guide them up the Championship table in the months to come.

Here though, we’re focusing on how different things might be for Hull this season, if only goals scored by domestic players counted in the Championship, by taking a look at how the table would shape up if that were the case, according to Transfermarkt.

To begin with, Hull currently sit 20th in the actual Championship table, with seven wins, three draws, 11 defeats and 24 points to their name, putting them one point clear of the relegation zone.

The Tigers have also scored 25 goals and conceded 39, leaving them with an overall goal difference of minus 14.

Interestingly, if only goals scored by domestic players counted, things would not be hugely different for Hull in terms of overall position.

In that version of the table, the club would have claimed four wins and eight draws, giving them 20 points, and leaving them 21st in the table, one position and one point clear of the bottom three.

The Tigers would also have scored a total of eight goals, a tally that no team in the bottom half of this version of the table can better.

However, in this scenario, they have also conceded 16 goals, with only this version of the table’s bottom side, Wigan (19) letting in more across the entire division.

Indeed, the Latics are the only side below Hull in the actual table, who are also below them in this version, where the relegation zone is made up of Sheffield United and Swansea, who sit second and eighth respectively in reality.

The other three sides who are actually below Hull as things stand, West Brom (fifth), Blackpool (sixth) and Huddersfield (tenth) are in much higher in this version of the standings.

As a result, it seems that in contrast to those they are currently battling to avoid relegation, there is a much greater reliance on international players at Hull, than there is on their domestic options.