Revealed: Where Huddersfield Town would be in the Championship table if only goals scored by domestic players counted

Huddersfield Town’s campaign has gone miserably to date.

After a third place finish in the Championship last season, and reaching the play-off final, the first blows came in the summer, when the club lost two key players in Lewis O’Brien and Harry Toffolo, as well as head coach Carlos Corberan.

In came Danny Schofield as boss, a man familiar with the club, but unfortunately for everybody involved, he was unable to emulate the success of his predecessor, and was relieved of his duties early on.

At the end of September, in came Mark Fotheringham to replace him, but, despite some good results here and there, the club still remain rock bottom of the division.

Indeed, the second half of the season is going to be huge for the club.

Interestingly, recently, Transfermarkt released a league table solely based on goals scored by domestic players.

For a bit of fun, here at FLW, we thought we’d take a look at where Huddersfield Town ranked.

Where would Huddersfield rank?

As per Transfermarkt, solely based on domestic goals, Huddersfield Town would sit 10th with 26 points on the board.

That is quite the jump from reality, with the Terriers 14 places and seven points worse off than that in reality.

The lowest side in the table based on this criteria is Wigan Athletic, who have just 14 points, meaning Huddersfield, in this table, are 12 points clear of the bottom.

The Terriers are still someway off the top of the table, though, with Luton Town hypothetically earning 42 points this season if only domestic goals counted.

One final note, the vast majority of Huddersfield Town’s points in this scenario came from draws, with the club winning four, but drawing a whopping 14 if results only took into account domestic goalscorers.

Only Preston North End with 15 drew more in this scenario.