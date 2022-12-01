Revealed: Where Coventry City would be in the table if only goals scored by domestic players counted

Coventry City have been masters of EFL recruitment in patches over the last few seasons, culminating in their rise from League Two to the Championship promotion picture.

Mark Robins has been able to attract players to the club from a wide range of backgrounds, often leaning on the loan market, to establish an upward trajectory almost entirely throughout his second stint as the club’s manager.

The Sky Blues have come through so much turmoil off the pitch during that time, and this season has been lacking its uphill battles, with Coventry staying focused and effortlessly pulling themselves off the foot of the table and into the thick of the play-off chasing pack ahead of the World Cup break.

Here, we have taken a look at where the Sky Blues would be in the table if only goals scored by domestic players counted, according to Transfermarkt…

With Viktor Gyokeres’ influence removed from the side, naturally, the Sky Blues sit further down these standings, but that is not to say that they do not have some excellent domestic players in their ranks, they are just not as prolific as the ones in other sides.

One third of the Sky Blues’ goals have been scored by domestic players, so just seven of their 21 league goals this season are accounted for in the table, those being scored by Matty Godden, Jamie Allen, Martyn Waghorn and Kyle McFadzean.

Which probably points towards a flaw in the table, with Kasey Palmer’s goal not accounted for even though he was born in London and came through the youth systems of Charlton Athletic and Chelsea because he has one cap for Jamaica.

The Sky Blues sit 17th compared to 11th by the domestic players table with second top scorer Gustavo Hamer’s goals also chalked off.

Coventry would be two points above the relegation zone rather than the six they currently are, but still with a healthy number of games in hand on the sides around them.

They would though have still only lost six matches, most of which came at the beginning of the season when the Sky Blues’ preparation was dented by pitch issues at the CBS Arena.

It will be interesting to monitor the futures of Gyokeres and Hamer, who both appear capable of playing above the level but the duo may also hold the key to a serious top six push.