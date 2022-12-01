Revealed: Where Cardiff City would be in the table if only goals scored by domestic players counted

It’s been an up and down year so far for Cardiff City with them needing to find a bit more consistency in the Sky Bet Championship.

They currently sit 19th in the league and will be hoping that they can climb the standings sooner rather than later, especially as to avoid getting involved in any relegation scrap in the second part of the season.

Time will tell as to how they get on, then, but what would their position be like if only goals from domestic players counted towards the league total?

With the help of Transfermarkt, we can find that out now but it’s pretty unspectacular reading for Bluebirds fans.

Indeed, if only goals from domestic players counted, Cardiff would still find themselves in 19th in the table, almost suggesting they’re destined to be there this season regardless of what happens.

With this filter placed on the entire league, it’s Luton Town who are the big winners, with them moving up to the top of the table from 10th place, with 42 points from 21 matches played.

Middlesbrough, Stoke, West Brom and Blackpool would all be big winners, too, with them occupying the top six spots just behind Burnley, whilst the likes of Blackburn, Norwich, QPR and and Watford would all be harmed by this, with the latter three swapping promotion contention for a bottom half position.

Cardiff, meanwhile, would have scored five goals and conceded 10 in this instance and have 21 points from 21 games.

They’d be clear of the bottom three by two points, with Sheffield United down in 22nd, ahead of Swansea City and Wigan Athletic.