Revealed: Where Burnley FC would be in the table if only goals scored by domestic players counted

It’s been an enjoyable Championship season for Burnley so far as they sit top of the table as we approach halfway.

Many would have envisaged a much tougher season ahead for the Clarets considering the huge shift in playing staff over the summer.

Mix that with a new style of play under a new manager, and top-of-the-table would have seemed impossible. Fast forward to just before Christmas and Burnley are well on their way to a successful promotion challenge.

That being said, it’s still early in the season in what is a tightly compacted league further down the table and with the likes of Watford, Sheffield United and Blackburn all waiting in anticipated for a dropoff, Burnley will need to remain consistent.

Despite a large turnover in players over the summer as well as a heavy focus on recruiting from overseas, Burnley’s ability to compete hasn’t changed heavily.

Even if you just use domestic players as a measurable metric, Burnley would still be top of the table.

Transfermarkt has put together a Championship table only based upon goals from domestic players and Burnley sit second – two places lower in the table than they are now.

Whilst many may see dropping one place in the league as a negative, it probably highlights the quality they have throughout the squad, as well as the potential. One argument that could be made is the players recruited from abroad have yet to fully settle, and when they do, it would be frightening for opposition.

Focussing on the domestic players though, 23 of their goals have been scored from players from the UK or Ireland, conceding just ten.

This means the Clarets would have won 11, drawn six and lost four of their 21 Championship games this season earning 39 points.

Blackpool, West Bromwich Albion, Stoke City, and Middlesbrough are the three other sides in the play-off places in Transfermarkt’s domestic player goals table with Burnley sitting behind Luton Town. Surprisingly, the teams that make up the bottom three are Sheffield United, Swansea City, and Wigan Athletic.

It doesn’t have any bearing on the current table but it may give credence to Kompany’s side having plenty of depth in their squad. He has a huge array of talent he can call up and there are players yet to really get going in claret and blue.

There might be one or two additions to the squad in January, but the success that has been built already is a huge testament to the character of players Kompany has put together.