Revealed: Where Blackburn Rovers would be in the table if only goals scored by domestic players counted

Blackburn Rovers have had a very positive first portion of the campaign.

Jon Dahl Tomasson has had an immediate impact since arriving as the club’s latest manager.

Despite a moment to forget in the team’s last fixture for the break, suffering a 3-0 loss to rivals Burnley, the side is still within just two points of the automatic promotion places and sits 3rd in the table.

If Rovers can maintain this form in the second half of the season then supporters will be very pleased with the progress the club has made since appointing the Dane.

But what if the current league table was adjusted so that only goals from domestic players counted?

Here we take a look at that table and compare how Blackburn would fare with their league rivals, using numbers via Transfermarkt…

The decision from Ben Brereton Diaz to represent Chile has certainly had an impact on Blackburn’s number of domestic players.

While the forward was born in Stoke, his Chilean family has seen him represent the South American side at international level.

And it is his goals that have mostly powered the club’s rise this season, so removing his nine strikes has been felt on this table.

Blackburn have dropped down to 9th, despite Brereton Diaz being the only member of the squad from outside the UK to have even scored a league goal for Rovers this season.

That accounts for 37.5 per cent of the team’s goals this season, with two also coming from the likes of Dominic Hyam and Ryan Hedges, who are from Scotland and Wales respectively.

Interestingly, the biggest reason for the drop is that Blackburn would have drawn a lot more games under this system.

In reality, they remain the only club to have zero draws in the league in the entire Championship, but without these 11 goals then Blackburn would have shared the spoils 12 times from 21 games.

That would leave them with just five wins and only four losses.

The gap to Luton Town at the top would be 15 points, with the Hatters running away with things with this format.

Burnley remain a promotion contender in 2nd, with the gap to Rovers being 12 points.

And the gap to the play-off places would be seven points, with the likes of Middlesbrough, Stoke City, West Brom and Blackpool all improving massively on their current standing.