West Bromwich Albion supporters will be cheering their side on in hopes of a play-off push amid growing ownership concerns.

West Brom have battled their way back into play-off contention under Carlos Corberán, spearheading the side's charge away from the relegation zone last term only to fall short at the final hurdle, missing out on a top-six finish on the final day.

A turbulent period off the pitch, however, has taken its toll on the football club with star defender and captain Dara O'Shea sold this summer with just three new signings in Josh Maja, Jeremy Sarmiento and Pipa arriving, the latter two only joining on season-long loans as well.

This comes in the face of growing financial problems regarding the current ownership with reported talks of a January firesale, according to the i, if additional investment or takeover cannot be completed by the end of the year.

Championship Table (As it stands w/c October 9th) Team P GD Pts 9 Hull City 11 2 17 10 Southampton 11 -4 17 11 West Brom 11 4 16 12 Swansea City 11 4 16 13 Coventry City 11 4 15 14 Bristol City 11 1 15 15 Millwall 11 -2 15 16 Middlesbrough 11 -1 14

Inconsistent form, meanwhile, has hindered their progression up the table after a five game unbeaten run, including successive victories against Preston and Sheffield Wednesday, was swiftly brought to an end by locals Birmingham City prior to the international break, causing them to drop out of the play-offs.

The Albion faithful, however, have still been turning up in their numbers as they look to restore their fortress status at the Hawthorns in what will likely be their best bet for promotion.

What is West Brom's average home attendance this season?

While based in a relatively small region compared to many other clubs in the division, West Brom boasts a respectable following with an average attendance of 23,144 supporters in their first five home matches of the campaign, according to Transfermarkt.

Such a figure means the Hawthorns is relatively full with 86.2% of their capacity filled of their reported 26,850-capacity stadium.

This comes as a marginal increase from last season's 23,111 average attendance while a significant rise from the post-COVID tally during the 2021/22 campaign of 21,875 spectators.

Baggies fans have been able to witness four Saturday 3pm kick-offs so far this term, beating Swansea City and Middlesbrough before falling to a late defeat at the hands of Huddersfield Town at the start of September.

A bore draw against Millwall, meanwhile, came before their latest outing against Sheffield Wednesday, with their first midweek league fixture ending with three points for the hosts.

How does West Brom's average home attendance compare to the rest of the Championship?

West Brom's position compared to the rest of the division is relatively close to their actual league position, sitting tenth-highest in the average home attendances in the Championship, according to Transfermarkt.

Sunderland's Stadium of Light sits comfortably in top spot with 42,344 supporters on average with Leeds United's Elland Road (35,338) and Leicester City's King Power Stadium (31,387) completing the top three.

Local side Coventry City, meanwhile, sit just one place above the Baggies in ninth with the CBS Arena hosting an average of 24,251 supporters while Birmingham City are placed 15th with 19,949 with their reduced capacity at St Andrew's affecting their potential average.