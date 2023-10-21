Whatever way you look at it, it has been a difficult start for Watford in 2023/24.

With Valerien Ismael taking charge in the summer, the Hornets have yet to hit the ground running under their new boss.

Indeed, despite a promising opening day victory at home to QPR, after 11 league matches played, Watford currently sit 20th in the Championship standings - just two places above the relegation zone.

There is, of course, plenty of time to turn things around yet, though, with Watford hosting Sheffield Wednesday at Vicarage Road on Saturday in a match they will very much be aiming for three points in.

Talking of Vicarage Road, below, we thought we would take a look at the club's average attendance so far this season, to see just how many of the club's supporters have been turning up week in, week out so far this season.

Let's start by taking a look at Vicarage Road's capacity.

What is the capacity of Vicarage Road?

Before looking into the average attendance at Watford this season, it is first important to establish just how big the stadium is, and what sort of crowd it can hold.

That way, we then have a better understanding of how full the stadium has been on average this season.

With that said, according to Transfermarkt, the capacity of Vicarage Road stadium is 21,577.

In terms of where this ranks compared to other Championship stadiums, Vicarage Road would be 19th in terms of capacity.

The smallest capacity stadium in the Championship is Rotherham United's New York Stadium, which holds just 12,000.

Elsewhere, the Championship's biggest stadium is Sunderland's Stadium of Light, which holds an impressive 48,707.

What is the average attendance at Vicarage Road this season?

With the club's capacity now established, we can take a look at Watford's average attendance.

Indeed, as per Transfermarkt, the club's average attendance in the Championship so far this season is 18,557.

This means that on average, Watford have just the 17th largest attendance in the division.

What is the biggest average attendance in the Championship?

Unsurprisingly, the biggest and smallest attendances come at the biggest and smallest stadiums in the division.

Indeed, Sunderland's average attendance of 42,344 is the largest in the division, and Rotherham United's 10,783 is the smallest.

What percentage of Vicarage Road do Watford fill?

Although Watford rank 17th in terms of pure numbers, when looking at the percentage of stadiums filled, the Hornets fare better in the rankings.

Indeed, with their average attendance listed above, the Hornets fill 86.1 percent of Vicarage Road.

To put this into perspective, Sunderland, who have the largest attendances in the division, fill just fractionally more of their ground at 86.9%.

What is Watford's home record so far this season?

In the Championship, so far this campaign, Watford have played six matches.

The Hornets, at the time of writing, have won two, drawn two, and lost two at Vicarage Road.

This has given them a return of eight points.

Interestingly, away from home, the club have picked up just four points, with Ismael's side yet to pick up their first away victory this campaign.