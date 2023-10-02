West Brom came within three points of earning a play-off place last season.

A difficult start to the season under Steve Bruce saw the team struggling near the bottom of the Championship table.

However, the arrival of Carlos Corberan midway through the campaign sparked a revival that lifted the Baggies into promotion contention.

But Albion fell just short of achieving a top six finish, ending up ninth in the standings by the end of the term.

It was a difficult summer following the conclusion of the season, with financial difficulties hurting the club’s ability to improve the squad in the transfer market.

Yet that won’t stop Corberan and his players from aiming for another promotion push this year.

So many football supporters travel across the UK every week, making it the most popular past-time in Britain.

But for the thousands that do so every week without incident, there are still some who find themselves on the wrong side of the law.

Here we look at how many West Brom supporters were arrested last season for football-related reasons…

According to figures released by the Home Office, there were only 11 people arrested in connection to West Brom last year.

There were a total of 2,264 football-related arrests in total across the top five divisions of England and Wales during the 2022-23 campaign.

While there was a slight rise in arrests compared to the previous year, the Baggies were one of the minor offenders.

Only a small number of clubs had no arrests in their name, most of which were non-league sides that would have a smaller fan base anyway.

This includes the likes of Eastleigh, Boreham Wood and Woking.

There were also a number of League One and Two clubs with a low figure, including Salford City, Morecambe and Sutton United.

Who had the most arrests in the Championship last season?

The club with the highest figure of arrests from the Championship last season was league winners Burnley, with a total of 50.

Other clubs with high figures include Birmingham City and Millwall, with 47 each, as well as Middlesbrough with 35.

Bolton Wanderers and Peterborough United topped the list for League One, also with 35 each.

Some clubs from the second and third tier that were lower down the list than West Brom include QPR, 10, Charlton Athletic, 9, and Norwich City, 9, among others.

How did West Brom compare to their local rivals?

West Brom’s biggest rivals, Aston Villa and Wolves, had a total of 23 and 27 respectively, much higher totals than Albion’s.

Albion had plenty of unrest at the Hawthorns last year, with supporters showing their displeasure with the ownership situation at the club on numerous occasions.

Yet West Brom proved one of the better well-behaved clubs in England and Wales.

Baggies supporters will now be hoping that the team can deliver some good performances on the pitch, so that the team can compete for promotion back to the Premier League.

West Brom have not been in the top flight since 2021.