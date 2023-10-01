Watford fans have endured a tough start to this 2023/24 campaign as the club sets on yet another new journey under their latest head coach. Valerien Ismael.

After signs of promise in a 4-0 thrashing of Queens Park Rangers on the opening day, Hornets supporters have only seen one victory since, another home success - this time a 2-0 victory over Birmingham City on September 16th.

Ismael's side have got off to a sluggish start this term, having most recently lost 3-2 to Middlesbrough, which leaves the club sat 21st in the table, with just eight points from nine games.

This comes after their first season back in the second tier ended in huge disappointment, as Watford ended 11th, with fans' discontent at the Pozzo family's running of the club clear as another season of constant dugout change ensued.

With that being said, Football League World have looked into the recent revealed figures of 'football-related arrests' and looked at where Watford's fanbase appears on this list of the 92 Premier League and EFL clubs.

What were the main takeaways from the revealed figures?

The Home Office have revealed its figures in terms of 'football related arrests' for the previous 2022/23 season, which saw an overall increase across the country.

In total, there was a number of 2,264 across the season, an increase of 66 compared to the data given in relation to 2021/22, as well as it being the highest tally since the 2013/14 campaign.

The number of matches with reported incidents did however decrease by 6%, with a total of 1,516 matches last season compared to 1,607 across 2021/22.

How many Watford supporters were arrested in the 2022/23 season?

According to the detailed statistics, a total of fourteen Hornets supporters were arrested for football-related arrests across the entirety of last season.

Based off the overall figures across the Premier League and EFL, this ranks the fanbase as the fifth-lowest out of last season's Championship sides, with only Preston North End, West Bromwich Albion, Queens Park Rangers, Norwich City and Rotherham United having lower tallies.

Overall in last season's Championship, Burnley were given the most arrests, with a total of 50 - the seventh highest across the country.

Based off data tables accessible via the Home Office, by August 1st 2023, Watford fans had been given a total of 11 banning orders.

9 of these were supporters between the ages of 18 to 34, and a further two between the ages of 35 to 49.

In fact, there was also an overall increase in banning orders across the country, by a total of 32% as 682 were issued, the highest number since the 2010/11 season where 960 were issued.

The Watford Observer also revealed seven of the Hornets' football-related convictions back on August 7th, with a majority coming in the local derby against Luton Town, which Watford ran out 4-0 winners in at Vicarage Road last October.

How many Luton Town fans were arrested across the 2022/23 season?

Whilst on the pitch it was a season to forget for Watford, not only finishing mid-table, but by seeing their local rivals Luton Town and former head coach Rob Edwards victorious in the play-off final, Luton fans were given two more arrests compared to Watford, with a total of 16 and a further four banning orders.

If these two sets of supporters are likely to cross paths again in the near future, then a fiery encounter will be expected.