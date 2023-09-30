Sunderland Football Club will be hoping the 2023/24 campaign can be one they look back on with great fondness.

The Black Cats will be looking to match their 2022/23 season, one in which they surprised most teams in the Championship and finished in the play-off places.

It has been a good start to this season for Tony Mowbray’s men, but they will know there is a long way to go, and nothing is guaranteed for them in this division.

No matter what league they are in, Sunderland are notorious for having one of the largest fanbases in the EFL.

The supporters follow their side at the Stadium of Light as well as all the other stadiums in the EFL. The current crop of Sunderland players will be relying on their support once again this season as they push for the Premier League.

Here, at Football League World, we have decided to look at how many Sunderland supporters were arrested in the 2022/23 season…

How many Sunderland AFC supporters were arrested in 2022/23?

The Home Office has recently released the arrest figures from last season, and this entails how many arrests each club in England had throughout last season.

So, here we have looked closely at Sunderland to see how many arrests they had in the whole of last season.

Sunderland had 30 arrests last season, which puts them in joint 20th on the list. That figure has risen from the previous season, as the Black Cats had 21 arrests in the 2021/22 campaign.

However, it is an improvement from the 2018/19 season, in which Sunderland had 34 arrests in the season before the pandemic.

According to the Chronicle Live, most of Sunderland’s arrests last season were for public disorder, with 16 fitting into that criteria.

There were two arrests for drugs, three for throwing missiles, three for alcohol offences, two for pitch invasion, two for violent disorder, and one for racist chanting.

According to this report, two-thirds of the arrests of Sunderland fans took place at the Stadium of Light, and a third were away from home.

How do Sunderland AFC’s arrests compare to those of other teams?

In the 2022/23 season, it was two Premier League teams who had the most arrests last season, with West Ham United having the most with 89, followed by Manchester United with 83.

There is then a bit of a drop-off, with the latest teams being Leeds United, Manchester City, Arsenal, and Tottenham Hotspur with 69, 66, and 51, respectively.

The Championship team with the most arrests last season was Birmingham City and Millwall with 47.

Sunderland's local rivals Newcastle United and Middlesbrough had 39 and 35 arrests, respectively, meaning they had more than Sunderland.

Rotherham United were the side who had the least number of arrests in the Championship, as they only had four in the whole of the 2022/23 season.

Most clubs in the EFL have had arrests for different reasons, but for Sunderland, they will be hoping that when the 2023/24 arrests are revealed, there will be a significant drop in where they are now.

This isn’t a reflection on the football club, but all teams will want to have the least number of fans arrested in a season.