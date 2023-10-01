There is a lot of unrest at Sheffield Wednesday right now.

The club have only picked up two points from their opening nine games, since getting back to the Championship.

Manager Xisco Munhoz is under huge pressure, despite only being with the club for a matter of months, and fans are not happy with the club from top to bottom.

You've even got the owner Dejphon Chansiri coming out and saying, in a statement on the club website, that he will "not put any additional money into the club," and that fans need to "have more respect," and "not be so selfish."

He even sent a very angry reply to an email he got from a fan who was complaining about how he has run the club.

Those are fighting words, and they weren't timed very well as his team would go on to get beat later that evening, losing 3-0 to Sunderland.

Fans were so hopeful after their dramatic win over Barnsley at Wembley to secure their promotion. But it feels like, since the departure of Darren Moore, things have just been snowballing at Wednesday.

But fan unrest and trouble isn't a new thing to them, nor is it to any other club in the country. Let's have a look at how many of the Sheff Wed fans got arrested in the 2022/23 season.

How many Sheffield Wednesday fans got arrested last season?

By the end of the previous league campaign, 24 Sheffield Wednesday fans had been arrested.

That is down by 16 from the 40 fans that got arrested in the 21/22 season; the highest number in the league during that campaign.

Where does Sheffield Wednesday rank in League One for arrests of fans last season?

There were six teams in the third division on English football that had more of their fans arrested last season. Joint top of that list were Bolton Wanderers and Peterborough United; they both had 35 of their fans arrested. That's eight more than Liverpool had.

The next four were Derby County (34), Plymouth Argyle (30), Lincoln City (26), and Cambridge United (25). The numbers from the previous season were similar. Port Vale, who had the sixth most fans arrested in the 2021/22 season, had 24 fans arrested. But the numbers at the top have, thankfully, fallen quite significantly.

How many Sheffield United fans were arrested last season?

Bramall Lane will host Premier League football once again next season.

27: the Blaydes had three more fans arrested than their bitter Wednesday rivals did.

Both clubs secured promotion last season, keeping a league apart for another consecutive year. You'd expect that when the two teams eventually meet again, whether it's twice in the league or through the fate of a cup draw, these numbers are likely to spike.