The 2022/23 campaign was a reasonably turbulent one for Queens Park Rangers.

They started the campaign well under Michael Beale and looked as though they were going to book a place in the promotion mix at the end of the season under his stewardship.

But there were a lot of rumours about his future for much of his stay at Loftus Road and he ended up moving to Scottish Premiership outfit Rangers during the latter stages of November last year.

Neil Critchley came in as his successor and although results had started to go downhill before his arrival, supporters would have been optimistic that his appointment would help to get them back on track.

Unfortunately, he won just one of his 12 games at the helm, being sacked and replaced by Gareth Ainsworth in February.

Winning just one of his opening 10 league matches in charge, he was under a huge amount of pressure going into the final three games of the 2022/23 season.

But they managed to secure brilliant back-to-back away wins at Burnley and Stoke City to seal their survival, having previously looked like they were going down after failing to get many points on the board under Ainsworth.

We're focusing on what happened off the pitch in this piece though, as we take a look at how many arrests there were of QPR fans last season and how this figure compares to other teams in England and Wales.

How many QPR supporters were arrested during the 2022/23 season?

QPR’s supporters have been reasonably well-behaved compared to many other fanbases.

According to Home Office figures, relayed by Stoke-on-Trent Live, there were only 10 football-related arrests of QPR fans and that’s a number they can be proud of.

10 people being arrested is still 10 too many, but they are at the lower end of the leaderboard, with many fans managing to keep their cool and avoid getting into trouble despite their team’s decline on the pitch.

Poor on-field performances are no excuse for getting arrested - but 10 isn’t a terrible figure for the West London outfit and they will be hoping to get into single figures for the next round of statistics (when the 2023/24 data will come out).

How do QPR's arrests compare to other fanbases in England and Wales?

In terms of the current Championship teams that had fewer arrests last term, Norwich City had nine, Ipswich Town had eight and Rotherham United had four.

These are figures that the trio and the R’s are likely to be reasonably pleased about, although they probably won’t be fully satisfied until that figure comes down to zero.

Perhaps expecting zero arrests is unrealistic, but QPR and all other teams in England and Wales will see that as an ideal number.

There are some clubs that have had no arrests, but some of the teams are in non-league and the others are at the lower end of the EFL, including Harrogate Town, Morecambe, Salford City and Sutton United.

Looking at the top end of the leaderboard, West Ham are at the top with 89 arrests, with Manchester United six behind on 83.

Leeds United are the team with the highest number of arrests in the second tier with 69.

All figures are courtesy of the Home Office (via Stoke-on-Trent Live)