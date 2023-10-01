The 2022/23 League One campaign was well and truly phenomenal from a Plymouth Argyle perspective.

The Green Army pipped Kieran McKenna’s upwardly-mobile Ipswich Town side to the third-tier title with a colossal 101 points, having scored 82 times and lost on just seven occasions.

It marked a first return to the heights of the Championship for the Devon-based outfit since 2010, where they were relegated back to League One alongside Sheffield Wednesday and Peterborough United.

There’s a more optimistic feeling emanating around Home Park now, though, courtesy of the diligent and progressive work from popular manager Steven Schumacher.

His side have faced few teething problems upon returning to the division and have even stamped down their authority by thrashing both Norwich City and Blackburn Rovers, and it’s fair to say that they’re building upon last season’s success.

But the previous season did entail some trouble away from the pitch at least, as the latest release of the Home Office’s football-related arrests statistics have revealed to the public.

Let’s take a look…

How many Plymouth Argyle supporters were arrested in the 2022/23 season?

It’s been calculated that Plymouth fans were arrested on 30 occasions last time out.

That’s a fairly big figure, and it’s one that has Plymouth ranking above quite a lot of teams from the Premier League all the day down to League Two.

It means that out of all the 92 clubs accounted for, they rank 21st for football-related arrests.

How many Plymouth Argyle supporters have been arrested in previous seasons?

When you look through the annual numbers in years gone by, the latest release is far from abnormal and certainly will not leave too many fans shocked.

The Home Office first began publishing data for yearly football-related arrests into the public domain all the way back in 2015, where Argyle were calculated to have racked up 20 in the 2014/15 term.

A vast increase followed in the two subsequent seasons, which saw Plymouth supporters arrested exactly 37 times in each campaign.

That number dropped ever since slightly down to 33, and then to 30 for the 2018/19 season.

Then, they had 25 and 20 respectively before going back up to the thirties in 2021/22 as 32 fans were arrested.

Overall, Plymouth fans have been arrested 234 times and now, let’s take a look at how this data scores against fierce rivals Exeter City…

How many Exeter City supporters were arrested in the 2022/23 season?

There’s not too much of a comparison to be made as Exeter recorded a much more modest figure of 18 arrests across the entirety of last season.

But it’s worth noting that in the season before, there were only six arrests and the most recent calculation is by far the Grecian’s highest since this information was first made accessible to the public.

Interesting stuff.

Which supporters have been arrested the most in the Championship?

As a Plymouth supporter, this section will prove handy when it comes to knowing which clubs to be extra careful around on matchday.

So, Burnley were the Championship club with the most arrests last year by tallying 50, but they were, of course, promoted as champions - so they’ll be out the picture.

Unsurprisingly, Leeds came in third overall during their relegation campaign in the Premier League with 69, and Leicester City’s 49 also shows that you should still be careful despite those figures coming in a different division.

In terms of teams to have been in the Championship for the last two seasons, though, it’ll provide little shock that Millwall and Birmingham City lead the way both on 47 apiece.