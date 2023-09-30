Norwich City had a very disappointing first year back in the Championship last season.

The Canaries finished 13th, seven points adrift of the play-off places as they failed to really challenge for promotion straight back to the Premier League.

The Norfolk outfit had become a yo-yo club, bouncing between the top two divisions over the last few campaigns, but have now settled in the Championship.

David Wagner will be hoping to lead the team to the top flight, but a fiercely competitive league will test his and the squad’s resolve over the course of the next year.

How many Norwich City supporters were arrested in 2022/23?

Football sees so many people travelling around the UK on a weekly basis in support of their team, making it the nation’s favourite past-time.

But, for all the thousands that go to games every week, some end up on the wrong side of the law for various reasons.

Figures from the Home Office have broken down just how many football-related arrests were made in the previous campaign.

There was a slight rise compared to the year before, with a total of 2,264 arrests made in England and Wales among supporters of the top five leagues in the country.

Here we look at how Norwich supporters compare to the rest of the clubs in Britain…

Norwich only saw nine football-related arrests during the 2022-23 campaign, ranking them among the lowest in the standings across the top five divisions.

Clubs like Scunthorpe United, Stevenage, Bournemouth, AFC Wimbledon all had fewer.

And a number of smaller clubs had a total of zero, including Eastleigh, Boreham Wood, Salford City and Woking.

However, the Canaries will still be pleased to rank with a lower number than some of the other clubs around them in the football pyramid.

But the total of just eight for Ipswich Town will be a disappointment, with the Norfolk outfit having one more than their East Anglian derby rivals.

Norwich also lost out to fellow Championship sides Wigan Athletic and Rotherham United as they ranked third bottom in the arrest figures for 2022-23.

At the top of the Championship chart was title winners Burnley, who saw 50 supporters arrested for football-related reasons as the Clarets gained promotion to the Premier League.

Sheffield United and Luton Town had 27 and 16 in comparison.

West Ham topped the chart for clubs across all of the five divisions, with 89 football-related arrests in their name.

David Moyes’ side had a great campaign on the pitch as they won the Europa Conference League.

Another side that won silverware last year came second in the list.

EFL Cup winner Manchester United had 83 arrests, with the relegated Leeds United coming third with 69.

The other relegated sides from the Premier League, Leicester City and Southampton, saw 49 and 39 arrested respectively.

High ranking Championship sides include Birmingham City and Millwall, 47 each, as well as Middlesbrough with 35.

Bolton Wanderers and Peterborough United topped the list for League One with 35 each, with Barrow on top in League Two with 25.