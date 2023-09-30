Highlights Millwall fans were tenth on the list for arrests last season, with 47 arrests, mostly for drug possession.

66 Millwall fans currently have football banning orders, the second highest number in the league.

While Millwall has a reputation for fan behavior, they argue that they do a lot of good work in the community and their players appreciate the atmosphere created by their supporters.

Millwall enjoyed a relatively successful 2022/23 campaign, although there was huge frustration that Gary Rowett’s side failed to finish in the play-offs after a terrible final day.

Moving forward, they will hope to be in the mix for a top six finish once again, and you get the feeling their form at The Den will be pivotal to their chances.

The Lions fans have a reputation in English football, and everyone knows they can produce a hostile atmosphere at their own ground.

Some would argue they are also known for the wrong reasons, with Millwall fans having been criticised for their behaviour off the pitch in the past.

How many Millwall fans were arrested in the 2022/23 season?

It’s the time of year when the Home Office releases statistics into policing at football, and that includes the number of arrests per club.

This covers all clubs in England, and the Londoners were tenth on that list with 47 arrests during the previous campaign, a number that put them joint tenth, alongside fellow Championship club Birmingham City.

It was actually Millwall’s bitter rivals West Ham who had the most fans arrested during the season, with 89.

What were the arrests for?

Obviously we don’t know each individual case, but it has been reported that the increase in arrests is partly down to the increase of arrests for drug possession.

Previously, that offence hadn’t been included in the statistics released, but drug possession is now an offence under the Football Spectators Act. Of those arrested last year, across England and Wales, it was stated that 200 were for possession of Class A drugs.

Furthermore, 101 arrests in the UK during the period came during the Qatar World Cup, with fans not actually in attendance at the games.

Another figure that was released concerned the number of football banning orders in place.

It has been reported that 682 new banning orders were handed out in the past year, meaning 1,624 are in force, as of August 1 earlier this year.

Of that, 66 are Millwall supporters, which puts them second in that table, with Manchester United the only club to have more fans on banning orders.

What does this mean for Millwall?

Many will say it’s not a surprise to see Millwall high on these respective lists, but the club will rightly point out that they do a lot of great work in the community, and the players will certainly appreciate the atmosphere that’s created when they walk out on the pitch.

Plus, crowd issues are not limited to the Lions, and there are many issues up and down the country, as these lists show.

What next for Millwall?

After a mixed start to the season, Rowett will want his side to start building momentum, and he will be desperate for that to start this afternoon when they welcome Swansea City to The Den.

Millwall will head into the game with confidence, as they have picked up four points from their past two games, and they’ve kept two clean sheets in the process, with that defensive solidity sure to have pleased Rowett.