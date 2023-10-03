After a very disappointing 17th place finish in 2021/22, Lincoln City ensured they moved in the right direction in 2022/23.

Indeed, the club improved their league standing by six places, finishing a more respectable 11th place.

That is the club's second best finish at this level since their promotion back to the third tier in 2018/19, so it should certainly not be scoffed at.

Indeed, Lincoln are a club that, after a couple of seasons in the National League in the last decade, have bounced back well, and now continue to re-consolidate their place in the EFL.

Whilst 2022/23 was wholly positive for Lincoln City, there were some off-field issues to deal with, too, as revealed by recent Home Office data.

Unfortunately for Lincoln City, and other football clubs in England and Wales, there are football-related arrests to deal with each year, as recently revealed by Home Office data on the matter.

Whilst we will get into how that data addresses Lincoln City later, first, we shall look at the headline news, which is that during the 2022/23 season, there were 2,264 football-related arrests reported in connection with regulated matches involving English and Welsh clubs and their respective national teams.

Of those arrests, the Home Office report that the most common football-related offence types were as follows;

Public disorder (34%)

Violent disorder (21%)

Alcohol offences (9%)

Possession of Class A drugs (9%)

The Home Office state in the report that in the last 10 years, the proportion of arrests by offence type have remained stable, with the exception of alcohol offences, which have decreased.

The report also mentions that the possession of class A drugs when entering, attempting to enter, or inside a stadium was only added to schedule 1 of the Football Spectators Act 1989 back in November 2022, so this should be considered when looking at previous data.

How many Lincoln City fans were arrested in 2022/23?

According to the Home Office data, via StokeonTrentLive, there were 26 Lincoln City supporters arrested for football-related activities in 2022/23.

Whilst this is not exceptionally high, it is by no means a small number, either, with the club ranking joint 18th in the country in terms of highest number of arrests/

The club with the most football-related arrests in the United Kingdom, for example, is West Ham United with 89.

The Hammers are closely followed by Manchester United, who themselves had 83 football-related arrests in 2022/23.

The rest of the 'top five' in terms of football-related arrests are Leeds United with 69, Manchester City with 66 and Arsenal with 51.

Although ranking joint 18th overall, in terms of League One clubs, Lincoln City had the fourth highest number.

The most football related arrests in the division last season were Bolton and Peterborough (35), followed by Derby County (34), Plymouth Argyle (30), before Lincoln City with 26.