Leicester City will be aiming to bounce back to the Premier League at the first time of asking from the Championship.

The Foxes had an eight-year stay in the top flight come to an end after an 18th place finish under the spells of Brendan Rodgers and Dean Smith last season.

Tasked with trying to deliver Premier League football to the King Power Stadium again will be Enso Maresca, who takes charge of his first managerial job in England.

With Leicester far superior financially compared to the majority of their rivals in the Championship this campaign due to player sales and parachute payments, expectations will be high in the East Midlands for the 43-year-old to earn promotion back to the big time.

After a hugely challenging and frustrating term led to relegation back down to the second tier, some Foxes supporters will have overstepped the mark with their behaviour at certain points, which results in arrests and can lead to stadium banning orders.

Here at Football League World, we detail the number of arrests made to Leicester fans and how they compare to other clubs from last season.

What were the official figures from the UK Home Office?

In a recent report from the UK Home Office, the 2022/23 season in England and Wales had a nine-year high of 2,264 football-related arrests while 1,624 football banning orders were put in force.

The number of football-related arrests is at a three percent increase from 2,198 since the previous campaign.

Football matches had a combined total of 45.4 million people last season according to the figures, which suggests an arrest rate of 0.005%, or five arrests for every 100,000 people.

90% of arrests were supporters of clubs in England's top five divisions.

The most common football-related arrest offence types were public disorder (34%), violent disorder (21%), alcohol offences (9%) and the possession of class A drugs (9%).

Last term has also totalled the highest number of new football banning orders since the 2010/11 season, when just 960 were issued.

682 new orders were handed out - rising to 1,624 being recorded in 2022/23.

How many Leicester City supporters were arrested last season?

In total, 49 fans were arrested who had a connection to the East Midlands outfit.

Additionally, Leicester ranked third-highest for the number of football banning orders in force on 56, with only Millwall and Manchester United registering higher values with 66 and 69 respectively.

How does Leicester City compare to other sides for club arrests?

For club arrests, Leicester ranked as the eight-highest, finishing behind Burnley, Tottenham Hotspur, Arsenal, Man City, Leeds United, Man Utd and West Ham.

Nationally, Hammers fans were arrested on 89 occasions, more than any other club. A total of 27 arrests were for public disorder, while another 23 were for throwing missiles, which is a record-high figure.

Man Utd had the next highest number of arrests with a total of 83. Leeds had 69, followed by Man City with 66, Arsenal with 51, Tottenham with 51 and Burnley with 50.

All data has come from the Home Office (via Stoke-on-Trent Live)