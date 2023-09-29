The 2022/23 season was no doubt a painful experience for many of those of a Leeds United persuasion.

After three years in the top-flight, which had ended a long exile from the Premier League for a once perennial contender at the top of English football, the Whites endured a badly below par campaign in 2022/23.

That ultimately ended up with them being relegated back to the Championship after a 19th place finish, with a final day defeat to Tottenham at Elland Road confirming their return to the second-tier.

Inevitably, that will have caused some considerable frustration for some of those watching on as Leeds United supporters.

Sadly though, for some, that can often spill over into acts that go beyond the limit, leading to fan arrests that do not help the image of the game.

Now, the numbers behind those arrests for clubs across the Premier League, Football League and National League have to come to light, with the Government issuing the statistics behind football arrest numbers during the 2022/23 campaign.

But just what is the situation with regards to Leeds United fans, and how they compare to other clubs in the football pyramid, in terms of those arrest numbers from last season?

Here, we've taken a look through the numbers that have now been issued, to see how many Leeds fans were arrested for football related issues during their Premier League relegation campaign, in relation to the rest of the English football pyramid.

How many Leeds United fans were arrested during the 2022/23 season?

Following the conclusion of the 2022/23 campaign and the issuing of these arrest figures, we can now see that a relatively high number of Leeds fans were arrested last season.

According to these Government figures, there were 69 supporters of Leeds, who were arrested over the course of that season, as the club endured that relegation campaign.

That is something that shows some interesting trends, when assessing Yorkshire club's arrest figures in relation to the rest of the clubs across the football pyramid.

How do Leeds United's 2022/23 arrest numbers compare with other clubs?

Based on these numbers, the 69 Leicester City fans arrested during the 2022/23 campaign, means the Whites had the third-highest number of fans arrested for football related incidents, among the 116 clubs playing in the Premier League, Football League and National League last season.

The only two clubs who had more supporters arrested than Leeds last season, were West Ham (89), and Manchester United (83).

With those two clubs of course still in the Premier League, that obviously means that Leeds had more fans arrested than any of the clubs they will be competing with in the Championship during the current campaign.

Under new manager Daniel Farke, Leeds have made a reasonably strong start to the season, currently sitting sixth in the Championship table, ahead of their trip to St Mary's to face Southampton on Saturday afternoon.

It will therefore be interesting to see if Leeds can continue that success so far this season, and if that will have any affect on the club's arrest numbers, come the end of this 2023/24 campaign.