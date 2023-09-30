The 2022/23 season proved to be a wildly successful one for Ipswich Town.

Having finished 11th in 2021/22 despite some encouraging signs in the second half of the season under Kieran McKenna, the Tractor Boys ensured they would not suffer the same fate again.

From the very start of the season, Ipswich made their intentions known, going unbeaten in their first nine league matches, and winning six of these.

Across the entire campaign, McKenna's side lost just four matches in the league, resulting in a second placed finish and automatic promotion from League One to the Championship.

Unfortunately, though, off the pitch, as there is at every club in the EFL, there was the odd bit of trouble among Ipswich Town supporters despite the club's success on the pitch.

With that said, below, with new data recently released from the Home Office, we've taken a look at how many Ipswich Town supporters were arrested in relation to football last season, comparing this to some other clubs currently in the Championship and other leagues.

Any of the figures that we will use in this article have come from new official data very recently released by the Home Office with regards to football offences during the 2022/23 season.

The headline of the data, though, is that during the 2022/23 season, there were 2,264 football-related arrests reported in connection with regulated matches involving English and Welsh clubs and their respective national teams.

Of those arrests, the Home Office report that the most common football-related offence types were as follows;

Public disorder (34%)

Violent disorder (21%)

Alcohol offences (9%)

Possession of Class A drugs (9%)

The Home Office note that over the last decade, the proportion of arrests by offence type have remained stable, with the exception of alcohol offences, which have decreased.

They stood at 25% in 2013/14 for example, but just 9% in 2022/23.

It is also worth noting that the possession of class A drugs when entering, attempting to enter, or inside a stadium was only added to schedule 1 of the Football Spectators Act 1989 back in November 2022.

How many Ipswich Town supporters were arrested in 2022/23?

According to the Home Office data, via Stoke On Trent Live, Ipswich Town had relatively few football-related arrests during the 2022/23 season with just nine.

This figure is tiny compared to some of the top offenders in the county, which include West Ham United, with 89 football-related arrests, and Manchester United, with 83 football-related arrests.

In terms of Championship clubs this season, although in the Premier League last season, Leeds United were the most prolific offenders, with 69 football-related arrests.

Other EFL sides to feature in the top 15 in the county include Birmingham City (47 football-related arrests), Millwall (47 football-related arrests), Southampton (39 football-related arrests) and Bolton Wanderers (35 football-related arrests).

In terms of current Championship clubs with a lower number of arrests than Ipswich Town, there were none.

Club rivals Norwich City were next up on the list with just nine football-related arrests in 2022/23.