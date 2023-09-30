Highlights Huddersfield Town had 14 supporters arrested during the 2022/23 season, a similar number to several other clubs in the Championship.

The most common football-related arrest offense was public disorder, followed by violent disorder and alcohol offenses.

The number of football banning orders issued increased by 32% last season, reaching the highest number since the 2010/11 season.

Huddersfield Town will be hoping to secure Championship survival once again this season.

It was a turbulent campaign for the Terriers last season which saw the sackings of both Danny Schofield and Mark Fotheringham, with Neil Warnock leading the club to safety after his appointment in February.

Warnock signed a one-year contract to stay on at the John Smith's Stadium this summer, but despite Town enjoying a decent start to the season, the club opted to part company with the 74-year-old in order to make a more long-term appointment.

Darren Moore has been named as Warnock's replacement, and he will be hoping to keep his side clear of any relegation trouble this time around.

Huddersfield had an average attendance of 19,109 last season, with Terriers fans turning out in their numbers as they looked to help their team to safety.

Unfortunately, passionate support can occasionally cross the line and some incidents require police intervention.

With the latest Home Office figures for football-related offences during the 2022/23 season being released, we looked at how many Huddersfield supporters were arrested throughout the campaign.

How many Huddersfield Town supporters were arrested in the 2022/23 season?

According to the Home Office, "there were 2,264 football-related arrests reported in connection with regulated domestic and international football matches involving English and Welsh clubs and the national teams" during the 2022/23 season, and that is an increase on the previous season which saw 2,198 arrests.

The most common football-related arrest offence was public disorder (34%), followed by violent disorder (21%), alcohol offences (9%), the possession of class A drugs (9%) and pitch incursion (6%), with the remaining 20% of offences classed as "other".

For clubs in the top five divisions of English football, 47% of the 2,037 football-related arrests are at home games.

West Ham United were the club with the most supporters arrested for the second consecutive year with 89 arrests taking place, followed by Manchester United (83 arrests), Leeds United (69 arrests), Manchester City (66 arrests) and Tottenham Hotspur and Arsenal (both 51 arrests).

Leeds saw the biggest rise in arrests, with a 25% increase compared to the previous season.

Huddersfield had 14 supporters arrested during the 2022/23 season, which is the same number as Bristol City, Crewe Alexandra, Crystal Palace, Grimsby Town, Mansfield Town and Watford.

Of Huddersfield's fellow Championship clubs from last season, only Preston North End (13 arrests), West Bromwich Albion (10 arrests), Queens Park Rangers (10 arrests), Norwich City (9 arrests), Wigan Athletic (8 arrests) and Rotherham United (3 arrests) had fewer supporters arrested than the Terriers.

Altrincham, Boreham Wood, Eastleigh, Gateshead, Harrogate Town, Morecambe, Salford City, Solihull Moors, Sutton United, Woking and Yeovil Town all had no supporters arrested during the 2022/23 campaign.

As well as arrests, the number of football banning orders issued increased last season.

There were 682 banning orders issued during the 2022/23 campaign, which is an increase of 32% compared to the previous season, and the highest number issued since the 2010/11 season.

While incidents among Huddersfield fans are thankfully rare, the same cannot be said for all clubs in English football.