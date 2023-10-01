Having been a Premier League club for a number of years in the early 2000's, Charlton Athletic have had to get used to being outside of the top flight since 2007.

The Addicks have not been close to returning to England's highest division, and since 2020 they have been back in League One - they've certainly been through a lot with different owners as well.

Belgian businessman Roland Duchâtelet took over in early 2014 and his ownership of the club was turbulent to say the very least, and then six years later, controversy arose over East Street Investments' proposed takeover in 2020, which went through but didn't last very long.

Thomas Sandgaard arrived to somewhat save the day in September 2020, but under his stewardship Charlton continued to struggle in League One, prompting calls for the Dane to sell the club - which he did earlier this year to SE7 Partners.

There is now hope that the consortium, which includes ex-Sunderland chief Charlie Methven, will be good for the club as fans have certainly been frustrated over they ears.

And unfortunately, sometimes Charlton fans, like most other clubs, run the risk of falling foul of the law and being arrested by police on matchdays - let's take a look at what their numbers were like for the previous season.

How many Charlton Athletic fans were arrested in the 2022/23 season?

According to stats released by the Home Office recently, as per the Stoke Sentinel, Charlton fans were relatively well behaved compared to a lot of clubs in England and Wales.

Addicks fans were arrested just the nine times over the course of the 2022-23 season, and when you consider the numbers of other clubs - including fellow League One clubs - it's a more-than reasonable number.

One of these arrests was made last November when Charlton faced Burton Albion at the Pirelli Stadium, when a supporter was arrested for drug offences and was subsequently handed a three-year banning order.

And even earlier than that on the second weekend of last season when the Addicks played Derby County at The Valley, two supporters were arrested for allegedly attacking a fellow fan, and were subsequently banning orders of three years after being found guilty.

How did Charlton Athletic's arrests in 2022-23 compare to other clubs?

Charlton's number of arrests is miniscule compared to some clubs in England and Wales, with West Ham United leading the way for last season.

Hammers supporters were arrested a total of 89 times, with Man United coming in the runners-up spot with 83 arrests.

Premier League teams from last year dominated the statistics, with Leeds United racking up 69 arrests and Man City following with 66.

For League One last season, you have to go down to 35 arrests made to find the baddest behaved clubs, which were both Bolton Wanderers and Peterborough United.

Derby County were very closely following that pair with 34 arrests, and when it came to last year's third tier clubs, Charlton only ranked 15th, so they were relatively well behaved.