Cardiff City narrowly avoided relegation to League One last season.

Sabri Lamouchi oversaw the final couple months of the campaign, steering the Bluebirds to a 21st place finish in the table.

The Welsh outfit survived in the Championship by just five points, with Reading’s six point deduction penalty sinking them into the third tier instead.

The club will now be aiming to build on their slice of good fortune by climbing the table over the next year to be more competitive in the division.

Cardiff have not been in the Premier League since 2018, so earning a place back in the top flight will be a priority aim for the club in the long run.

How many Cardiff City supporters were arrested in 2022-23?

The popularity of football across the UK sees so many people travel to games every weekend, both home and away, making it the nation’s favourite past-time.

With that comes the scrutiny of the law, and policing around games can be strict with officers surrounding the ground both inside and out during peak hours.

Here we look at the arrest figures for the 2022-23 campaign, courtesy of the Home Office, to see how Cardiff stack-up against the nation’s other supporters…

Cardiff saw 17 supporters arrested last season due to football-related offences, which ranges around the middle in the broad scheme of things.

Bluebirds fans will be pleased by the fact that fewer Cardiff arrests were made than rivals Swansea City.

A total of 21 Swans supporters were arrested for football-related offences last season.

There were 2,264 arrests across all the clubs in the top five divisions in England and Wales last year, so those figures are quite small in the grand scheme of things.

There were a number of clubs who were very well behaved last year and saw no arrests made in their name.

That includes a number of non-league clubs, such as Harrogate Town, Altreincham and Boreham Wood, who naturally have smaller fan bases on account of their smaller size.

West Ham lead the way when it comes to which club had the most football-related arrests in the previous campaign.

The London club had 89 people arrested through the last term, as the team enjoyed a successful year on their way to winning European silverware for the first time.

David Moyes’ side won the Europa Conference League with a win over Fiorentina in the final.

The Hammers had six more football-related arrests than second place Manchester United, who also won silverware in Erik ten Hag’s first year as manager.

The Red Devils won the EFL Cup for the sixth time in their history, and the first time since 2017.

Man United also reached the FA Cup final and Europa League quarter-finals as they finished third in the Premier League.

The highest ranked Championship side was title winners Burnley, who had 50 arrests.

Birmingham City and Millwall, 47 each, were joint second, with Middlesbrough next up on 35.

Bolton Wanderers and Peterborough United were the highest ranked League One sides with 35 each as well.