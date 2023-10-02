Bristol Rovers enjoyed a fairly stable and consolidating season of football back in League One for the 2022/23 campaign.

Rovers secured promotion back to the third-tier of English football for the first time of asking the season prior, which was achieved on a miraculous final day that saw them put Scunthorpe United to the sword by winning 7-0, edging out Northampton in an unlikely goal return upheaval.

They've been a more coherent and steady proposition under Joey Barton, though, and few could argue with the 17th-placed finish that they tallied at the end of last season.

But just how were Bristol Rovers off the pitch?

The Home Office have released their annual findings pertaining to football-related arrests statistics, and it always makes for interesting discussion with supporters keen to see where they and even their stern rivals ended up.

Let's take a look...

How many Bristol Rovers supporters were arrested in the 2022/23 season?

As per the data, Gasheads were arrested 15 times across the entirety of the 2022/23 League One term, meaning they accounted for a miniscule fraction of the 2,264 total football-related arrests that were made throughout England's top five divisions.

They rank 47th overall.

How many Bristol Rovers supporters have been arrested in previous seasons?

The Home Office first began distributing this data into the public domain back in 2015, so we have access to analyse arrests by club over a more sustained period of time.

In the Pirates' case, they racked up 54 arrests in the first season that these numbers were publicly released, in which they were plying their trade in the National League during the 2014/15 campaign.

It went down slightly the following season to 47 following promotion, and after a second successive promotion to League One, Rovers checked out of the 2016/17 term with 39 arrests.

It then went down to 31, then 30, then 24.

In the 2020/21 campaign, Rovers' annual arrests tally decreased considerably to 12, and then the season after it was only up marginally to 14- they've now gone up by just one.

Overall, across all the records they've amassed 251 arrests.

How many Bristol City supporters were arrested in the 2022/23 season?

The blue-and-white quarter of Bristol will be wondering how they score up against their noisy neighbours, and they've edged it ever-so-slightly in the department that no one wants to come out on top in.

This is because the Robins had 14 arrests, but like the Gas, they've also had a commendable decrease from previous years.

Across the board, mind, the Ashton Gate outfit do have more arrests to their name with 286.

One can only imagine how much higher the numbers would be for both Bristol adversaries had meetings between the two been more regular...

Who had the most arrests in the 2022/23 League One season?

Some fanbases in the third-tier got up to no good last time out, none more than Bolton Wanderers and Peterborough United.

35 arrests were made to Trotters and Posh supporters apiece, whereas Derby County fans were only narrowly more well-behaved by tallying one less arrest.

Then, champions Plymouth Argyle made a bit of a racket in their promotion campaign by having fans arrested on 30 occassions.