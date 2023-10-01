City have had a fairly decent start to the new Championship season.

The club sit 11th in the table, having taken 12 points from their first nine games.

Considering they've played the likes of Preston North End, Leicester City, Hull City, and Birmingham City, Robins fans should be happy.

Especially when you compare their start to the 2023/24 season to how they did in the 2022/23 season, there is a clear improvement that has been made by Nigel Pearson's men.

To go alongside their relatively mediocre, there were a fair amount of arrests made of Bristol City fans; a reputation that the clubs and a majority of the fans won't be happy with.

Let's take a look at how many Robins fans were arrested in the previous league campaign, and how they compare to other clubs in the country.

How many Bristol City fans were arrested last season?

In total, 14 fans of the club were arrested during the 22/23 season.

How does that compare to other clubs? Well the highest number of fans arrested in the last campaign was 89. That unfortunate crown went to West Ham United. They were only six ahead of second placed Manchester United.

Which Championship club had the highest number of fans arrested last season?

Last season's second tier winners Burnley has more fans arrested than any other club in the Championship, in the last league campaign. They had 50 fans arrested.

The rest of the top five Championship clubs, for arrests made of their fans, was Birmingham City (47), Millwall (47), Middlesbrough (35), and Blackburn Rovers (31).

Which club had the least arrests of fans in the Championship last season?

Clubs don't often want to be associated with these statistics, but this club will be happy to be bottom of this list. Rotherham United were the club who had the least amount of fans arrested in the 22/23 season. They had just four of their fans nicked.

The next lowest tally was double the Millers' number; Wigan Athletic had eight cases of their fans being arrested. Norwich City had only one more than Wigan at nine, completing one of the few bottom-threes that are associated with the Championship that clubs want to be a part of.

How many Bristol Rovers fans were arrested last season?

The League One club pipped their city rivals in a category that you don't want to beat your rivals in. At 15, Bristol Rovers had one more fan arrested than their sworn enemies did.

You have to wonder how different both sides numbers had been if they have played each other just once or twice.

How many banning orders were handed out to Championship clubs last season?

Across the second tier of English football, 178 banning orders were handed out. That is almost 30 up on the previous season where 149 were given out.

Across all regulated football teams in England and Wales, 682 banning orders were handed out. 351 banning orders went out across the EFL with the Championship covering over half of those on their own (178)