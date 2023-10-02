Bolton Wanderers will be hoping to challenge for promotion in League One again this season.

The Trotters enjoyed an excellent campaign last season as they finished fifth in the third tier, but they suffered heartbreak as they were beaten by Barnsley in the play-off semi-finals.

Ian Evatt's side have started the new season strongly, and they look set to be among the promotion contenders again this time around.

Bolton had an average attendance of 18,814 at the Toughsheet Community Stadium last season, with their highest gate coming in the play-off semi-final first leg against Barnsley when 23,450 were in attendance.

Wanderers are also known to take large away followings, and Trotters fans are likely to turn out in big numbers again this season as they look to help their team to promotion.

Unfortunately, passionate support can occasionally cross the line and some incidents require police intervention.

With the latest Home Office figures for football-related offences during the 2022/23 season being released, we looked at how many Bolton supporters were arrested throughout the campaign.

How many Bolton Wanderers supporters were arrested in the 2022/23 season?

According to the Home Office, there were 2,264 football-related arrests during the 2022/23 season, and that is an increase on the previous season which saw 2,198 arrests.

The most common football-related arrest offence was public disorder (34%), followed by violent disorder (21%), alcohol offences (9%), the possession of class A drugs (9%) and pitch incursion (6%), with the remaining 20% of offences classed as "other".

For clubs in the top five divisions of English football, 47% of the 2,037 football-related arrests are at home games.

West Ham United were the club with the most supporters arrested for the second consecutive year with 89 arrests taking place, followed by Manchester United (83 arrests), Leeds United (69 arrests), Manchester City (66 arrests) and Tottenham Hotspur and Arsenal (both 51 arrests).

Leeds saw the biggest rise in arrests, with a 25% increase compared to the previous season.

Bolton had 35 supporters arrested during the 2022/23 season, which is the same number as Middlesbrough and Peterborough United.

No club in League One last season had more supporters arrested than Bolton and Peterborough, with Derby County (34 arrests), Plymouth Argyle (30 arrests), Lincoln City (26 arrests) and Cambridge United (25 arrests) recording similar numbers.

Altrincham, Boreham Wood, Eastleigh, Gateshead, Harrogate Town, Morecambe, Salford City, Solihull Moors, Sutton United, Woking and Yeovil Town all had no supporters arrested during the 2022/23 campaign.

Of Bolton's fellow League One clubs from last season, Accrington Stanley and Burton Albion (both one arrest), Wycombe Wanderers (two arrests) and Forest Green Rovers and Cheltenham Town (both three arrests) were among those with low numbers of arrests.

As well as arrests, the number of football banning orders issued increased last season.

There were 682 banning orders issued during the 2022/23 campaign, which is an increase of 32% compared to the previous season, and the highest number issued since the 2010/11 season.

With the number of incidents across English football rising last season, we will hopefully see a decrease in the year ahead.