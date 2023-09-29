Birmingham City's supporters are finally being rewarded following some underwhelming league finishes in recent years.

In truth, they failed to thrive under BSHL and the fact they have now sold the club has given the Blues' fanbase something to celebrate.

Their summer business was also very decent, with John Eustace being given the funds to bring in quite a few permanent players and that will only help him in his likely quest to build for the long term.

With new ownership, a committed manager and a talented set of players, Birmingham are now in a good position to kick on and finish in a promising position at the end of this term after spending much of the past five years in the bottom half of the division.

They can't afford to take their foot off the gas though - and the supporters will be doing everything they can to ensure the players maintain their performance levels.

The fanbase certainly has a role to play, not just in creating a good atmosphere for their team and a hostile atmosphere for their opponents, but also ensuring they are doing everything they can to maintain the good reputation of the club.

Unfortunately, like other clubs, a number of Birmingham supporters were arrested during the 2022/23 campaign and we take a closer look at the statistics below.

How many Birmingham City supporters were arrested during the 2022/23 season?

Figures from the Home Office regarding arrests have been released recently, with Stoke-on-Trent Live reporting on that information.

They have revealed that 47 Birmingham supporters were arrested during 2022/23, putting them 10th out of the 92 teams in terms of the highest number of arrests.

How do Birmingham City's arrests compare to other fanbases in England and Wales?

Two other Championship teams are above them in the leaderboard with Leeds United having 69 arrests and Leicester City having 49 arrests.

Perhaps this shouldn't come as a massive surprise considering tensions were high at both clubs, with the duo being relegated from the Premier League at the end of last term, but that's not a good excuse.

Leeds are also notorious for bringing a big away following to most places - and the more fans there are - the highest the risk is that supporters will be arrested.

Birmingham are actually joint-third with Millwall on 47, with Southampton the next team on the second-tier leaderboard with 39.

Rotherham United have the lowest number in the second tier with just four arrests - and the Millers' fanbase deserves a huge amount of credit for that.

Looking at England and Wales more generally, no team above the fourth tier recorded 0 arrests.

At the other end of the table, West Ham United had the highest number of arrests in England with 89, followed by Manchester United on 83, Leeds on 69 and Manchester City on 66.

All other clubs in England and Wales recorded 51 or fewer arrests.

Unfortunately, a tiny minority of fans ruin it for the rest sometimes and Birmingham's fanbase will be hoping that they can record far fewer than 47 arrests this season, especially with this term being a new chapter for the Midlands outfit.

All the data has come from the Home Office (via Stoke-on-Trent Live)