After losing out in the Championship play-offs last season, ahead of the 2023/24 campaign, all eyes were on Sunderland to see if they could go again.

In that regard, so far, Tony Mowbray and his young side have not disappointed, albeit we are still at a very early stage of the campaign.

Indeed, with eleven matches played in the Championship so far, the club currently sit fourth in the league standings.

Of course, one thing that certainly helps Sunderland when it comes to putting points on the board is the excellent atmosphere at their stadium.

Indeed, week in, week out, the Stadium of Light is packed to the rafters, producing one of, if not the best, atmospheres in the division.

With that in mind, below, we've taken a look at the attendances at the Stadium of Light so far this season, assessing how they stack up compared to the rest of the division.

What is the average attendance at the Stadium of Light this season?

Given that the Stadium of Light has a huge capacity of 48,707, it may not come as much of a surprise that Sunderland have the largest average attendance in the Championship this season.

Indeed, on average, according to Transfermarkt, 42,344 have attended the Stadium of Light for home matches this season.

This is over 7000 more than the second best average attendance in the division, which Leeds United can lay claim to.

At Elland Road, for example, 35,338 have attended on average so far this season.

The third best average attendance in the Championship this season is 31,387, which belongs to Leicester City and the King Power Stadium.

Who has the lowest average attendance in the Championship?

Naturally, with Sunderland top of the charts when it comes to average attendance, their numbers are far higher than those at the bottom end of the list.

The club in the division with the least average attendance this season is Rotherham United.

Indeed, at the New York Stadium so far this season, Rotherham have attracted 10,783 supporters on average for a home matchday.

Weekly wages: Sunderland AFC's top-10 highest earners (Ranked)

This is an incredible 31,561 less than Sunderland's average attendance - a difference more than the third highest average attendance in the division.

The second lowest average attendance this season in the Championship has been at Queens Park Rangers, which is perhaps understandable given their struggles.

The R's have averaged an attendance of 15,642 so far this campaign.

Blackburn Rovers are third with regards to the lowest attendance, with 15,663 attending Ewood Park on average so far this campaign.

How have Sunderland performed at home this season?

So far this season, Sunderland have played six matches at the Stadium of Light.

During these games, they have fared well in some games, and less well in others.

Indeed, they have won three of those matches, and lost the other three.

Those victories came against Rotherham United, Southampton, and Watford.

The defeats, on the other hand, have came at the hands of Ipswich Town, Cardiff City and Middlesbrough last time out prior to the international break.