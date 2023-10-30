Highlights Stockport County's impressive run of 10 straight wins has established them as the team to beat in the league this season.

Despite having a relatively small stadium compared to other teams, Stockport County has been attracting a strong turnout of fans, with an average attendance of 8,954 for home games.

Only three clubs in League Two have a higher average attendance than Stockport County, with Bradford City leading the way with an average of 16,362 fans per home game.

Stockport County's form this season has seen them reach heights they haven't seen for 14 years - and fans are lapping up every single bit of action.

It's a run of 10 straight wins in the league for Dave Challinor's men, dating all the way back to September 2 when they drew 3-3 with Crawley Town. A similar tale happened last season; after much media hype, the Hatters started slowly in the fourth-tier, but managed to get themselves up to the heights of the play-offs come the end of the season before losing on penalties to Carlisle at Wembley. However, with 10 victories on the bounce - many against some of the league’s tougher sides such as Wrexham and Notts County, there’s no looking back as they’ve announced themselves as the team to beat.

League Two Standings (W/c October 30th) Team P GD Pts 1 Stockport County 16 17 35 2 Notts County 16 5 30 3 Wrexham AFC 16 5 30

That in itself has seen Challinor’s side attract more fans to Edgeley Park. With the best goal difference in the league and the second-highest top scorer in Isaac Olaofe, that alone is a reason to watch County - and Football League World talks you through their attendances so far this season.

What is Stockport County's capacity at Edgeley Park?

Despite being top of the division, Stockport don’t own the biggest stadium in the league - in fact, Edgeley Park is only the 10th biggest ground in that sense. MK Dons’ Stadium:MK is the biggest at an insane 30,500, whilst Bradford City and Notts County both boast grounds over 20,000 capacity.

Yet Stockport are relatively small in that department - with only 10,832 seats in comparison, only enough to rank them just inside the top half.

What has Stockport County's attendance been so far this season?

According to Transfermarkt, in their nine home games this season Stockport have seen a total of 80,582 fans pass through their turnstiles. This works out at an average of 8,954 supporters flocking to the Greater Manchester club for every home game - an outstanding number for an outfit that has Manchester City and Manchester United in its catchment area.

Their highest attendance was for the clash against Tranmere Rovers on October 28, with 9,735 fans attending the game - which narrowly beat the 9,548 garnered against Wrexham and the 9,522 against Doncaster Rovers respectively.

Their lowest attendance came against Forest Green Rovers, with 7,517 fans travelling to the Hatters' home ground to watch a 2-0 win for Dave Challinor's men.

Where does this rank amongst the rest of League Two's clubs?

Only three clubs have a higher average attendance than Stockport County this season.

Perhaps unsurprisingly, Bradford are the club who lead the force for the highest gates, with an impeccable 16,362 fans showing up to Valley Parade on average for their seven home games so far this season.

Elsewhere, it's the two promoted Vanarama National clubs who have ousted the Hatters. Wrexham boast 10,114 punters per home game in a bid to continue their fairytale story, whilst Notts County have made even more progress than the Red Dragons with 11,166 supporters on average turning up to Meadow Lane.