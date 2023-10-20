Highlights Southampton's average attendance this season is 29,239, filling 90.3% of St Mary's Stadium, despite their unsatisfactory start in the Championship.

Their average attendance has only dropped by a thousand compared to their Premier League years, showing the loyalty of their fan base after relegation.

Southampton currently have the fourth highest average attendance in the Championship, indicating strong support compared to other clubs in the league.

After an eleven-year stint in the Premier League, Southampton suffered relegation back to the second tier of English football this year, and the club had a task on their hands to keep home attendances as high as usual.

The Saints have had an unsatisfactory start to their Championship campaign, as they currently sit tenth in the table after winning five of their first eleven league games.

That said, the average attendance figures that have been recently released suggests that Manager Russell Martin has his supporters behind him.

What is Southampton's average attendance so far this season?

St Mary's Stadium holds a capacity of 32,384, and this season's average attendance so far is 29,239, as per Transfermarkt, from six league matches. This means that Southampton are filling 90.3% of their stadium, and despite The Saints winning just two of those six league games, the supporters are still turning up in their numbers.

Their highest attendance so far this season came back in August when 30,401 supporters were treated to a 2-1 victory over Queens Park Rangers, thanks to goals from Samuel Edozie and Adam Armstrong.

However, their lowest home attendance this season saw the figure drop by three thousand to 27,265. In Southampton's defence, it was on a Tuesday night against high-flying Ipswich Town, with the Tractor Boys claiming a 1-0 victory at St Mary's.

How does their average attendance compare to previous seasons?

Surprisingly, Southampton's average attendance has hardly declined despite the huge disappointment of relegation to the Championship. The average attendance at St Mary's during the club's Premier League years was around the thirty thousand mark, meaning the figure has only dropped by a thousand this campaign.

For example, last season saw an average attendance of 30,416 turn up at St Mary's to watch Premier League football, so the figure has dropped by just 1,177 this season, with Southampton playing in The Championship for the first time in eleven years.

How does Southampton's attendance compare to other Championship clubs?

Looking at a list of average home attendances in the Championship this season, Southampton currently have the forth highest. There are just three clubs with a higher average attendance so far this season. Leicester City in third has an average figure of 31,387, Leeds United get 35,338 at Elland Road and Sunderland top the list with an average of 42,344.

At the bottom of the list, it's Rotherham United with just 10,783 on average, below Queens Park Rangers with an average of 15,642.

Can Southampton's average attendance improve?

With the club sat tenth in the Championship table, there is room for improvement on the pitch and with that comes more support. Results at St Mary's have been underwhelming so far this campaign, so if Russell Martin can make improvements to his side's form, we may see the average attendance increase.

However, the fact that the average attendance hasn't been affected too much by some subpar performances tells us that Southampton have a rather loyal fan base that will turn up in their numbers despite the club's form.