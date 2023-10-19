The 2022/23 season certainly proved to be a memorable one for those associated with Plymouth Argyle.

That campaign saw the Pilgrims claim the League One title in impressive style, picking up a remarkable 101 points over the course of that season, with 31 wins and just seven defeats in their 46 league games.

As a result of that success, Plymouth are now back in the Championship for this season, the first time they have played in the second-tier of English football since the 2009/10 campaign.

Already this season, Steven Schumacher's side have welcomed the likes of Huddersfield Town, Southampton, Blackburn Rovers, Norwich City, Millwall and Swansea City to Home Park in recent months.

Across those home games, and their away fixtures as well, Plymouth have picked up three wins and two draws from 11 league games up until now, meaning they sit 18th in the current Championship standings.

But just how has that return to the Championship, and their form in the league since that promotion, impacted the number of people attending matches at the Pilgrims' home ground this season?

In order to help find out, we've taken a look at Plymouth's average home attendance - according to Transfermarkt - so far this season, right here.

What is Plymouth's average home attendance this season?

As per the figures from Transfermarkt, a cumulative total of 81,265 people have attended the home games played by Plymouth so far this season.

That works out to an average attendance of 16,253 at each home game that Plymouth have played so far this season in the Championship.

By contrast, across the 23 home league games that the Pilgrims played at Home Park in League One last season, recorded an average attendance of 15,579, suggesting that promotion has led to a slight increase in the number of people going to Plymouth home games.

Meanwhile, with a capacity of 18,173 at Home Park, an average attendance of 16,253 this season, means that the ground is usually 89.4% capacity on home Plymouth Argyle matchdays during the current campaign.

How does Plymouth's average attendance this season compare to the rest of the Championship?

In the current rankings, Plymouth's average attendance of 16,253 at Home Park this season, is the 19th highest in the Championship during the current campaign.

The five second-tier clubs that the Pilgrims currently have a higher average home attendance than this season are Millwall, QPR, Blackburn Rovers, Birmingham City and Rotherham.

However, it is worth noting that Plymouth do climb considerably up these rankings, when they are based on the percentage of the ground that is actually occupied on a matchday.

Plymouth Argyle: Annual wage bill and current highest earner

With Home Park on average 89.4% full when Plymouth are playing at home, the Pilgrims have seventh highest %capacity used on average since the start of the Championship.

The clubs that top them in that respect are Leicester City, Ipswich Town, Norwich City, Leeds United, Southampton and Rotherham United - the latter the only one among those who Plymouth have a higher average attendance than.

As a result, it does seem as though promotion back to the Championship, does seem to have helped Plymouth boost their attendances to some extent for the current campaign.