Notts County returned to the Football League after a four-season absence as they won the National League play-off final in 2023. The oldest professional association football club in the world enters the 2023/24 season with huge hopes of climbing the English pyramid now that they have escaped the National League.

The club will expect the interest to increase in the club and have more fans turn out to their home fixtures now that Notts County have returned to the EFL League Two.

Football League World examines Notts County’s average attendance at Meadow Lane this season.

What has the average attendance been at Notts County’s home games at Meadow Lane this season?

Notts County's first game at home upon their return to League Two was against Grimsby Town. The fans that showed up for this first game back in the Football League would witness the club win 3-2. The winning goal was scored in the 61st minute by Dan Crowley, as Notts County managed to overturn a 2-1 deficit from the first half.

The average attendance is not as high as this opening home fixture, as the excitement to witness their return has died down. However, the average attendance at Meadow Lane is still the third highest recorded at the time of writing.

The average attendance at Meadow Lane this season has been 11,166, as Notts County embarks on achieving promotion from League Two, according to Transfermarkt.

Time of writing 26th October 2023.

What has the highest and lowest attendance been at Meadow Lane this season?

Only one fixture this season has seen a higher attendance at Meadow Lane, the game in which Mansfield Town travelled to Nottingham to play Notts County. The Magpies would be unable to send their fans home happy, as they were comprehensively beaten 4-1 by the visitors. The 16,638 fans that were in attendance would not have expected such a result, as it was the first and only defeat the club has suffered thus far at Meadow Lane.

The lowest attendance recorded at Meadow Lane this season was in the next home game after their Mansfield defeat. Notts County would return to winning ways as they beat the visitors, Newport County, 3-0. However, this comprehensive victory was only played in front of 8,095 spectators, which is less than half the previous attendance against Mansfield.

What has the record attendance been at Meadow Lane while it has been the host of Notts County fixtures?

Meadow Lane has a capacity of 21,388, a figure that Notts County has not witnessed anywhere near achieving for a matchday attendance.

The stadium would have a record of 17,615 seated spectators to witness their League Two play-off semi-final fixture against Coventry City.

However, the overall record attendance would be set in 1955 in an FA Cup sixth round fixture, as Notts County would fall to a 1-0 defeat against York City. This momentous fixture was played in front of 47,310. York City would lose the next round match against Newcastle United as the Tyneside team progressed to the FA Cup final. Newcastle would ultimately win the competition, and it would be the last FA Cup they would win, but Notts County will rue the missed opportunity of making the semi-final as they lost in front of their record attendance.