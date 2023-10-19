Highlights Norwich City have started the season well and currently sit in seventh place in the Championship.

Home support is crucial for Norwich, as their strong fan base helps create a difficult atmosphere for away teams to play in.

Norwich has a high average home attendance, ranking seventh in the league, and their stadium is usually 95.8% full on average.

Norwich City had a poor end to last season. Despite being one of the favorites to gain promotion to the Premier League, the Canaries finished in 13th place in the Sky Bet Championship.

However, this season they have started reasonably well and find themselves in seventh place at the time of writing. They have been very strong at home, with Leicester City the only away side to have collected points from Carrow Road.

Home support is always massively important, especially to clubs like Norwich who don't have too much money to spend in comparison to those with parachute payments. Even when the club spent time in League One during the 2009-10 season, season tickets were sold out which helped turn Carrow Road into a hard place for the opposition to play.

This season was no different with the Norwich confirming in May that over 20,000 season tickets had been sold.

As David Wagner's men look to challenge for a play-off place this season, we take a look at their average home attendance and where it ranks among the rest of the Championship.

Norwich City's average home attendance

According to Transfermarkt, Norwich's average home attendance is 26,078.

That ranks them seventh highest in the league, behind Middlesbrough, Ipswich Town, Southampton, Leicester City, Leeds United and Sunderland (ranking 6-1), with the Black Cats boasting the highest average home attendance at 42,344.

At the bottom end of the average home attendance table are Blackburn Rovers, Millwall and QPR with a sub-16,000 average gate, whilst Rotherham United at the bottom of the list with 10,783.

As per Transfermarkt, in terms of percentage full, Norwich actually rank third in the league, with Carrow Road 95.8% full on average. Leicester City and Ipswich Town - the division's top-two - only rank higher in this metric.

How have Norwich fans reacted to defeats?

David Wagner has been keen to build a connection between the players and the fans, with the German manager recognising that if they play poorly, the fans have every right to be frustrated.

Wagner told the Pink Un in September: "I can't ask that we get support if we don't perform. Our supporters are great, and they are able to really see if a performance deserves applause because the players have performed - like against Fulham and Leicester where we lost - or not - like against Plymouth away.

"(Last weekend v Plymouth) they have done exactly what I would have done if I was in the stand. Look at the performance, everyone wants to win, and we are desperate for wins, but there has to be a point as a supporter where you accept it if we have been beaten by quality.

"If they don't do what we expect them to do, if they perform below par, if they don't do what they should do tactically, if they don't invest everything then it is totally normal that the supporters show a negative response."

Wagner will be hoping for performances to be better, and that fans will have fewer performances to be negative about as the club looks to mount a play-off push.

The Canaries host Leeds at Carrow Road on Saturday afternoon as Daniel Farke returns.