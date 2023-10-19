It has been a much-improved few weeks for Middlesbrough in the Championship.

After losing out to Coventry City in the play-off semi-finals last season, Boro endured a slow start to the new campaign, failing to win any of their first seven league games.

However, it has been a remarkable turnaround for Michael Carrick's side, who have won their last four matches to move up to 16th in the table, just four points from the play-off places.

Boro's home form will undoubtedly be key if they are to reach the top six again this season, and they were formidable on their own patch last term, picking up an impressive 46 points and losing just four games all campaign.

While they picked up just one point from their first three home games this time around, there are signs that the Riverside Stadium is becoming a fortress once again, with back-to-back wins against Southampton and Cardiff City.

As Carrick's men continue to climb the Championship table, we looked at Boro's average attendance so far this season.

What is Middlesbrough's average home attendance this season?

According to Transfermarkt, Boro's average attendance at the Riverside Stadium so far this season has been 26,341.

That is the sixth-highest average attendance in the Championship, with only Ipswich Town (28,584), Southampton (29,239), Leicester City (31,387), Leeds United (35,338) and Sunderland (42,344) recording a higher average gate than Boro.

The club with lowest average attendance in the second tier so far this season is Rotherham United (10,783), followed by Queens Park Rangers (15,642), Blackburn Rovers (15,663), Millwall (15,887) and Plymouth Argyle (16,253).

Boro's largest home crowd this season came on the opening day of the campaign against Millwall (29,359), while their lowest attendance was for the last home match against Cardiff City (24,276), although that was a midweek game, and less away fans making the long trip from South Wales to Teesside will have had an impact on that figure.

32,154 were in attendance for Boro's play-off semi-final second leg defeat to Coventry last season, and asked if that support was a sign of what could be achieved at the club, Carrick told Teesside Live in May: "For sure. We’ve built a connection with the supporters over time and it’s grown and grown home and away. We appreciate the time, the effort and the money that they put into supporting us because it’s incredible.

"The disappointment is big, not so much for myself but for the group - for the players and the staff, and the supporters and the club in general. I’m in a position where you try and help and guide to take on the responsibility of trying to produce for the football club. We just fell a little bit short, but I’m hugely proud of all of them."

That connection between Boro supporters and Carrick was tested in the early weeks of the season as Boro struggled to get their campaign up-and-running, but the crowd remained loyal to the 42-year-old.

With Boro's form now beginning to improve, it would be no surprise to see their average home attendance increase even further.