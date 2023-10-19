Leicester City have made a great start to life back in the Championship.

While the Foxes were unexpectedly relegated last season, the club has reacted well to the setback and has prepared for a swift return to the top flight.

Enzo Maresca was appointed as manager over the summer, with the Italian overseeing an overhaul of the first team squad at the King Power Stadium.

The team has opened up a sizable gap to the chasing pack in the play-off places, with only Ipswich Town keeping pace with the Leicestershire outfit in the early stages of the new term.

What is the average home attendance for Leicester City fixtures?

Leicester are favourites to earn promotion to the Premier League, but dropping out of the top division may still have impacted their average weekly home attendance.

Here we look at the King Power’s attendance figures and compare them to Leicester’s Championship rivals…

According to figures from Transfermarkt, Leicester rank eighth in the Championship for stadium capacity size.

The King Power can hold up to 32,373 supporters for Leicester’s home games, putting the club behind the likes of Sunderland, Sheffield Wednesday and Leeds United, among others in the second tier.

The average attendance at the Leicester home ground so far this season has seen 31,387 people watching Maresca’s side.

This is an impressive 97.3 per cent of the stadium being full for the team’s home games, where the side’s form has been quite impressive.

A sole 1-0 defeat to Hull City in September is the only result preventing them from a 100 per cent winning record this campaign.

Maresca will be hoping his squad maintains this level of performance over the coming months as the club targets promotion back to the Premier League.

The impressive home support is clearly playing its role in helping the team fight for the automatic promotion places.

How does Leicester City’s home attendance compare to other Championship teams?

Sunderland’s Stadium of Light Stadium is the biggest in the division, and the team also boasts the largest average attendance so far this campaign.

The Black Cats have welcomed an average of 42,344 supporters to home games, which only equates to 86.9 per cent of their 48,707 capacity.

Only Elland Road is also averaging more than Leicester, with 35,338 supporters attending Leeds United’s home games this campaign.

Weekly wages: Leicester City's top-10 highest earners (Ranked)

This is equal to 93.3 per cent of the Yorkshire outfit’s stadium capacity.

St. Mary’s and Portman Road round out the top five, with the King Power averaging the third-highest average attendance in the Championship.

Southampton and Ipswich have welcomed 29,329 and 28,584 supporters to their home games, respectively, this term.

In terms of percentage of full capacity, Leicester are easily leading the way in the second tier.

Only the East Anglian rivals Ipswich and Norwich City can boast a percentage as high as 95, with the Tractor Boys and the Canaries hosting 96.3 and 95.8 per cent of their capacity on average.

Leicester’s drop down into the Championship has seen very little impact on their home attendance, with supporters enjoying a great winning run to start life in the division.