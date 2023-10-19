Leeds United have made a good start to life back in England’s second tier.

The Yorkshire side have been in the top flight for the last three seasons, but a disastrous 2022/23 campaign saw the club return to the Championship.

As whenever Leeds are in the Championship there is an expectation that they will be near the top of the table.

Daniel Farke has got the task of living up to those expectations this season, and while it got off to a rocky start, Leeds are on course to be there or thereabouts this season.

They headed into the international break in the play-off places, and they will hope to further cement their place there when they face Norwich City on Saturday.

The Whites are not back at Elland Road until the end of October, so that got us thinking here to find out what their average attendance at Elland Road is this season…

How have Leeds United performed at Elland Road this season?

In the Championship, Leeds have played six games at Elland Road, while they have only played five away from home.

Their first home game of the season saw them face Cardiff City, and it was an entertaining affair that saw the game finish 2-2 after the Bluebirds went 2-0 up.

Leeds’ second game was a 1-1 draw with West Brom, with former coach Carlos Corberan denying his ex-team.

That game was then followed up by another draw, as Leeds were held to a 0-0 draw with bottom-of-the-table Sheffield Wednesday. However, their final three games have all ended in Leeds picking up three points, with them beating Watford, Queens Park Rangers, and Bristol City 3-0, 1-0, and 2-1, respectively.

Their recent home wins have seen Leeds go from mid-table into the play-off places, but they are still playing catch-up to Ipswich Town and Leicester City.

What is Leeds United’s average attendance at Elland Road this season?

So far this season, Leeds have had 30,000+ in every home Championship game.

Their highest attendance of the season came in the 0-0 draw with Sheffield Wednesday, which may not be a surprise given it is a local derby and that was 36,484.

That attendance was closely followed by their most recent home game against Bristol City, which was 36,386.

Elland Road has a capacity of 37,890, which makes it one of the biggest stadiums in the Championship this season.

So Leeds have done pretty well with their attendances this season, as most games have been a near sell-out, with their lowest attendance being 32,663 and that was a midweek game against QPR.

So given what Elland Road holds and what the attendances have been this season, it won’t come as a surprise to learn that the average attendance at Leeds this season has been 35,338, which is just 2,500 short of their full capacity.

Weekly wages: Leeds United's top-10 highest earners (Ranked)

Could Leeds United remain unbeaten at Elland Road this season?

Obviously, we are only 11 games into the season, and Leeds have only played six games at Elland Road, so it is early to start thinking they are going to remain unbeaten at home.

But, while they have drawn three and won three, Leeds look very dangerous at home, and it is going to take a very good start to beat them on their own patch.

Elland Road has always been an intimidating place to play, and Farke will hope that continues as the season goes on. The Championship is a long, hard season, and it is likely they are going to slip at some point at home, but the longer it goes on, they will want to keep the unbeaten record going.