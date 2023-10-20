Life could not be going much better for anyone involved with Ipswich Town right about now.

After several years of struggling to even make the League One play-offs following their relegation from the Championship, the Tractor Boys finally made it back to the second tier of English football under the guidance and coaching of Kieran McKenna.

Brought in from Man United in December 2021, the Northern Irishman has transformed the Suffolk outfit's fortunes, and after finishing second behind Plymouth Argyle in the standings last season, not many would have predicted Town to have such a good start to 2023-24.

In their first 11 matches, Ipswich are sitting on 28 points, with nine wins, a draw and a defeat in that time period, with only Leicester City claiming more points than McKenna's side.

Town are one of the best teams to watch in England right now thanks to their free-flowing, attacking football, and the supporters are quite simply flocking to Portman Road to watch them play.

What is Ipswich Town's average home attendance for the 2023-24 season?

With a capacity of 29,673 in their home stadium, Ipswich were only getting around half of that through the gates in their final couple of years in the Championship as they somewhat stagnated and then suffered the dreaded drop.

Numbers began to pick up once more though when in League One before COVID-19 shut down fans being at football matches, and the McKenna effect in the latter stages of 2021-22 then started to consistently get the attendances in the mid-20,000's range.

There were quite a few close sell-outs last season at Portman Road, but it normally all depended on what the away clubs would bring to Suffolk, and fans are certainly packing the ground in the infancy of the 2023-24 campaign.

Through six league home games so far this season, Ipswich are averaging 28,584 fans a match inside their stadium, according to Transfermarkt, which isn't that far off their overall capacity.

In terms of fans through the gate per stadium capacity, Town rank second in the entire league with 96.3 percent, only trailling Leicester City who rank just a full one percent higher than them.

The highest attendance at Portman Road this season was when Leeds United came to town in late August, with a 29,606 gate being recorded.

The lowest league home gate for Ipswich came against Hull City on a Tuesday night, although that was still a respectable figure of 27,070 - the long travel for the Tigers though in midweek will have put the overall attendance down but it did not affect the home fanbase from showing out in their numbers.

Where does Ipswich Town's average attendance rank among Championship clubs?

In terms of where Ipswich are placed among their league rivals, only four other clubs have a better average attendance than themselves.

Sunderland are leading the way from their five league home matches, racking up a very respectable average of 42,344 fans per match, and they are followed by Leeds United, Leicester and Southampton.

Ipswich have higher attendances than some EFL big guns such as Middlesbrough and Sheffield Wednesday, whilst their attendances also dwarf that of their East Anglian rivals Norwich City, who only get an average of 26,087 through the gates, albeit that is 95.8 percent of the Carrow Road capacity.